Walpole police issue community advisory after bear spotted in neighborhood

In the footage, which was captured around 10:52 p.m., the bear can be seen going across the frame. The resident whose Ring camera captured the bear declined to comment Thursday morning.

Walpole police issued a community advisory Wednesday after the bear was caught on home surveillance footage off Leonard Road Tuesday night, which is near Robbins Road and the Johnson Middle School, police said.

Police are warning residents to take precautions after a black bear was spotted in Walpole Tuesday night.

“While not totally unique to our area, black bears have been increasing in numbers and distribution since the 1970s,” Walpole police wrote on Facebook Wednesday. “The statewide population of bears is estimated to be over 4,500 animals and is growing and expanding eastward.”

Police said that removing food sources and “other attractants” is a necessary step to preventing bear problems. Bears that have been accustomed and “dependent on human-associated foods, such as bird seed, trash, and pet food, are likely to cause damage and become a nuisance,” police said.

Police advised residents not to set out bird feeders if they live in an area with bears and to store all trash “in closed containers or outbuilding.” Police also said that it’s best to put trash barrels outside the morning of trash pickup, instead of the night before.

Police urged anyone who sees a bear to call Walpole police at 508-668-1212 or Massachusetts Environmental Police at 800-632-8075. Police said to visit this website from the state’s Division of Fisheries and Wildlife for more information about bears.





