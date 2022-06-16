3 takeaways from Day 3 of the Jan. 6 committee public hearings

By recognizing that truth and carrying out his duty despite intense pressure from Trump to do otherwise, Pence became a hero, committee members said.

No, said the two major witnesses, retired federal appellate judge Michael Luttig and Pence legal counsel Greg Jacob. Pence could not single-handedly overturn an American presidential election, said the men, who were advising Pence at the time.

In many ways, the third public hearing of the Jan. 6 committee may have been the most important one yet. It got to the heart of the matter: Was there any legitimacy to the idea that then-vice president Mike Pence could block the election, as then-president Donald Trump so desperately wanted?

Here are three takeaways from the hearing:

Pence was praised for basically saving the American republic

While the committee has made a very public case that Trump was some type of villain, they spent Thursday’s hearing making Pence a hero.

Representative Liz Cheney, the leading Republican on the committee, said, “Today we focus on the earnest efforts of Mike Pence, who was determined to abide by the oath of his office. ... Vice President Pence understood that his oath of office was more important than his loyalty to Donald Trump. He did his duty. President Trump unequivocally did not.”

Democrats, including Representative Bennie Thompson, the committee chairman, also heaped praise on Pence.

“Trump wanted Mike Pence to do something no other vice president has ever done,” Thompson said. “Mike Pence said no. He resisted the pressure. He knew it was illegal. He knew it was wrong. We’re fortunate for Mr. Pence’s courage on Jan. 6. Our democracy came dangerously close to catastrophe.”

Despite extreme pressure, Jacob testified, Pence never once wavered in fulfilling his obligation to preside over the Senate to certify the election. Jacob noted that Pence had been impressed when, as a brand-new member of Congress in 2001, he witnessed then-vice president Al Gore rejecting motions to contest Florida’s vote, doing his duty even though it meant that Gore lost the election.

Jacob also noted that as the Secret Service tried to put Pence into cars to escape the Capitol, his staff got in but Pence refused because he didn’t want to leave before the work was done.

The top person pushing the theory that Pence could block the election didn’t believe it himself

In many ways, the main characters in Thursday’s hearings were Pence and an attorney named John Eastman who was advising Trump that somehow Pence had the power to overturn the election, that his role on Jan. 6 was more than just ceremonial.

Eastman, then a law professor in California, had gained Trump’s ear after all other White House and campaign attorneys said the election was over and that he had lost.

Eastman argued that Pence had the legal right to kick the certification of key states’ election results back to the states. But the committee raised questions whether Eastman believed it himself.

Jacob said Eastman told him illogically that Gore didn’t have the authority to stop the process of the votes being certified, and that vice president Kamala Harris also wouldn’t have that authority in 2024 - but somehow Pence would.

Jacob said Eastman also acknowledged that if the question ever went to the Supreme Court, he could lose 9-0.

Notably, after the Jan. 6 insurrection, Eastman sent a note to Rudy Giuliani, then Trump’s personal lawyer, asking that he be placed on a list of potential pardon recipients for his activities in the runup to that notorious day.

“I’ve decided that I should be on the pardon list, if that is still in the works,” he wrote in an e-mail displayed during the hearing. He took the Fifth 100 times in talking to the committee, the committee said.

Pence narrowly avoided a mob chanting to hang him

The committee showed maps of the Capitol and the movements of Pence and the mob on Jan. 6. Member Pete Aguilar, who led the proceedings, said Pence was, at one point, only 40 feet away from rioters.

“Make no mistake about the fact that the vice president’s life was in danger,” said Aguilar.

Aguilar cited a court document filed by the Department of Justice that said a confidential informant had told the FBI that members of the right-wing Proud Boys said they would have killed Pence, if given the chance.

Most of the time, for 4 1/2 hours, Pence along with family and top aides, were in a secure location, even though they could hear chanting outside and learned that there was a gallows erected out on the lawn, where rioters were chanting, “Hang Mike Pence.”

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.