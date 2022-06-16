AOC says she works ‘with people who wish me harm’ following release of Jan. 6 footage

“I think it’s been very clear for a very long time that I work with people who wish me harm. Who wish me physical harm, who wish me political harm, who wish me harm,” she told reporters bluntly, later adding in a tweet, “In today’s edition of Sad But True.”

But, the high-profile Democrat alleged on Wednesday, the scenes captured on video footage that the House committee investigating the attack released just hours earlier are symbolic of a more systemic issue she has faced when dealing with some of her colleagues.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York said she was not jarred to hear a man who participated in a tour led by a Republican lawmaker of the Capitol complex a day prior to the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, issued a direct threat against her as he marched toward the building as the breach unfolded.

As part of their ongoing examination, the select committee released surveillance footage of Representative Barry Loudermilk, a Republican from Georgia, leading a group to a trio of office buildings and approaching entrances of the tunnels to the Capitol.

Individuals on the tour photographed and recorded areas of the complex “not typically of interest to tourists,” Representative Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi and the chairman of the panel, wrote in a letter to Loudermilk. The panel is again seeking an interview with him, which he has thus far declined.

The behavior of the participants “raises concerns about their activity and intent,” Thompson continued, noting that video recordings obtained by the committee show one man who was a member of the group standing near the grounds of the Capitol on Jan. 6, where he “made a video that contained detailed and disturbing threats” against members of Congress, including Ocasio-Cortez.

“There’s no escape, Pelosi, Schumer, Nadler. We’re coming for you,” the man says in the footage. “They’re coming in, coming in like white on rice for Pelosi, Nadler, Schumer — even you, AOC. We’re coming to take you out and pull you out by your hairs. ... When I get done with you, you’re going need a shine up on top of that bald head.”

Ocasio-Cortez has spoken candidly about her experience on the day of the attack, revealing just a month later that she is a survivor of sexual assault and sharing how the trauma of the two events both relate and compound one another. She compared the urging of her Republican colleagues to simply “move on” while simultaneously demanding unity and deflecting blame to tactics employed by abusers.

In a separate emotional account later that summer, Ocasio-Cortez, who hid behind the door of the bathroom in her office, admitted death was not the only outcome she feared at the hands of a mob loyal to Donald Trump — but sexual assault, too.

“Many people experienced the 6th in very different ways. I experienced it as a culmination of the violent rhetoric, not a first time or a one-time spike in violent rhetoric,” she said on Wednesday.

For months, Loudermilk has issued a series of denials and explanations about the tour, and he once more pushed back against any wrongdoing following the release of the footage in a series of tweets. He referred to a review conducted by the Capitol Police that said none of the activities observed were suspicious, and accused the committee of engaging in a “smear campaign.”

And while there is currently no evidence that Loudermilk knew any of the participants on the tour were outside the Capitol, nor that the man who made threats against Ocasio-Cortez and others entered, the new footage drives at an assertion Democrats made since the insurrection: some Republican lawmakers led “reconnaissance” tours for those planning to engage in an attack.

“I think it does raise the question [of] why there were people taking photographs the day before the insurrection, when the Capitol was closed to the public? And now he’s saying that he had no idea who the people that he brought into the Capitol were,” Ocasio-Cortez told reporters. “It’s a very strange set of facts.”

In a tweet, she asked Loudermilk, “Care to comment?”

After Representative Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming and the panel’s vice chair, revealed last week that a number of Republicans in Congress sought presidential pardons after Jan. 6, Ocasio-Cortez opened up a similar line of inquiry on some of her colleagues.

She pressed several Republican lawmakers she has had heated exchanges with previously, such as Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida and Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado, on whether they have ever sought a pardon while in office.

Ocasio-Cortez has fielded attacks from a number of her Republican colleagues while serving in Congress, including Representative Paul Gosar of Arizona, who shared a graphic animated video that depicted him killing her, and Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, who mocked her for saying she feared for her life during the attack.

“It’s not just Representative Loudermilk,” she said on Wednesday. “You have many, many members of Congress who have specifically used my name to incite violence. And this has been happening well before the 6th.”

