Levels of coronavirus in Eastern Mass. waste water edged down early this week after brief uptick

Officials say waste water virus data can be an important early warning signal, detecting COVID-19 infections before people get tested and the tests are officially reported. As more people are using rapid at-home tests, whose results are usually not reported to state public health officials, waste water testing has become a key indicator of the virus’s prevalence.

The levels of coronavirus detected in Eastern Massachusetts waste water resumed their decline Monday and Tuesday after briefly edging upward, according to the latest data from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority.

The latest numbers reflect waste water tests taken up until Tuesday.

Other pandemic metrics, including cases, hospitalizations, and test positivity, have also been on the decline.

Advertisement

Pandemic models have suggested that COVID-19 infections in Massachusetts, which had been rising for weeks, would peak before summer and then drop. Experts said they thought that would happen for a variety of reasons, including the immune protection people had gotten from vaccinations and previous infections, and the advent of warmer weather. The arrival of the new subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, however, has injected a note of uncertainty about how fast the numbers might fall.

Waste water from 43 communities, including Boston, converges at the MWRA’s Deer Island plant on Boston Harbor for treatment before being piped miles into the ocean. The water is tested for traces of the deadly virus. The MWRA reports numbers for both the southern and northern sections of its system. The testing determines the number of SARS-CoV-2 RNA copies per milliliter of waste water.

Declines Monday and Tuesday in both sections were preceded by a two-day uptick in the northern section and a three-day uptick in the southern section.

Coronavirus levels are reported for the northern and southern regions of the MWRA system MWRA

In the northern MWRA section, the seven-day average dropped to 563 RNA copies/mL as of Tuesday. The number had gone as high as 1,273 on May 17.

Advertisement

In the southern section, the seven-day average was 642 RNA copies/mL as of Tuesday. The number had gone as high as 1,332 on May 17.

After the devastating Omicron surge early this year, levels plummeted. They bottomed out in early March before beginning to rise slowly again toward the latest peak in mid-May. They have trended down since then, though there have been some bumps, with the biggest in the northern section of the system in early June.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.