Senate OK’s plan to expand health benefits for veterans

The bill is projected to increase federal spending by about $283 billion over 10 years and does not include offsetting spending cuts or tax increases to help pay for it. The House in March approved similar legislation that would have cost more than $320 billion over 10 years.

Passage of the bill by a vote of 84-14 sets a course that could help millions who served after Sept. 11, 2001, and caps years of advocacy work by veterans groups and others who liken burn pits to the Agent Orange herbicide that Vietnam era veterans were exposed to in Southeast Asia.

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Thursday approved a sweeping expansion of health care and disability benefits for Iraq and Afghanistan veterans in response to concerns about their exposure to toxic burn pits.

Advertisement

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, said after Senate passage that the House would “move swiftly” to take up the legislation and send it to President Biden to be signed into law. Biden has encouraged the effort. In a statement after the vote, Biden said the bill “makes good on our sacred obligation to care for veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors.’’ He urged the House to act quickly “so I can sign it into law right away.’’

The military routinely used open burn pits set ablaze with jet fuel to dispose of tires, batteries, medical waste, and other materials during operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. The bill would expand military veterans’ eligibility for medical care through the Department of Veterans Affairs by extending coverage for 10 years after discharge instead of the current five years.

The legislation would also presume that certain respiratory illnesses and cancers were related to burn pit exposure, allowing the veterans to obtain disability payments to compensate for their injury without having to prove the illness was a result of their service. Currently, more than 70 percent of disability claims related to burn pit exposure are denied by the VA due to lack of evidence, scientific data, and information from the Defense Department.

Advertisement

The legislation would also benefit many Vietnam War-era veterans by including high blood pressure in the list of conditions presumed to have been caused by exposure to Agent Orange. And, it would extend Agent Orange presumptions to veterans who served in Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Guam, and American Samoa.

Associated Press

White House task force to tackle online abuse

The White House on Thursday launched a task force focused on the prevention of online abuse, marking one of the most significant steps the Biden administration has taken to examine the connection between digital vitriol and violence.

The launch fulfills a pledge President Biden made on the campaign trail to convene experts to study online sexual harassment, stalking, and nonconsensual pornography, as well as the connection between such abuse and mass shootings and violence against women. The long-awaited initiative comes on the heels of massacres in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, which involved attackers with histories of online threats and radicalization.

“We continue to see how some acts of mass violence, the most recent included, have followed expressions of online hate and abuse,” said Vice President Kamala Harris at a White House event Thursday launching the task force. Harris cited previous Washington Post reporting that one girl who observed the Uvalde gunman being threatening on social media said that was just “how online is.”

Advertisement

“Think about that,” she said. “Hate has become so common on the Internet that as a society, it’s kind of becoming normalized and for users, some might say, unavoidable.”

The White House event convened top administration officials, as well as survivors of online harassment and civil society experts. The task force will have 180 days to create a set of policy recommendations for government, as well as recommendations for tech companies, schools, and other entities. It will also make recommendations for additional research and increasing support for victims.

The group will examine whether existing federal laws are adequate to address the ways technology facilitates gender-based violence and provide recommendations for strengthening these safeguards, according to a White House fact sheet.

“For far too many people, the Internet is a place of fear,” said Harris.

Recommendations from the group will be due near the end of the year, after the midterm elections. Many Democrats have expressed concern that the party may lose its narrow control of Congress during the midterms, complicating any efforts in Congress to implement the panel’s findings by overhauling laws governing the tech industry.

Harris’s efforts to curb online abuse also have a controversial history. She was a co-sponsor of FOSTA-SESTA, a law that opened up tech companies to lawsuits if they knowingly hosted sex trafficking on their websites. The law’s opponents said that the measure had a chilling effect on online speech and harmed sex workers’ ability to communicate safely.

Washington Post

Bill would limit lobbying for foreign entities

A House bill introduced Thursday seeks to curb foreign influence in US democracy by imposing a lifetime ban on members of Congress, senior military leaders, and senior executive branch officials from lobbying for a foreign government or political party, among other measures.

Advertisement

The legislation would also compel tax-exempt groups, including think tanks, to disclose high-dollar donations and gifts from foreign powers and require political campaigns to verify that donors have a valid US address, using the three-digit CVV code on the back of credit cards.

The proposed measures, which have not been previously reported, respond to growing concern on Capitol Hill that key components of the government and civil society remain susceptible to foreign interference, six years after the Kremlin mounted a campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.

The legislation addresses issues brought to light more recently by the federal probe into whether retired four-star Marine General John Allen, who resigned over the weekend as president of the Brookings Institution, lobbied on Qatar’s behalf without disclosing his activities as required under federal law. And the proposals come amid stepped-up enforcement by the Justice Department of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, including the decision last month to sue Steve Wynn, a developer and Republican megadonor, to compel him to register as an agent of China.

The bill has bipartisan backing. Its lead sponsor is Representative Jared Golden, a Democrat and Marine veteran from a conservative-leaning district in Maine, who said one of the chief problems with the US political system is that “corruption is either completely legal or punished with slaps on the wrist.” An aide to Golden said the congressman’s effort to find consensus for a targeted package of anti-corruption measures is in response to the GOP’s rejection of a broader voting rights, elections and ethics bill, known as H.R. 1.

Advertisement

Joining Golden in introducing the legislation were members as disparate as Representatives Katie Porter of California, a liberal consumer protection attorney and rising Democratic star, and Paul Gosar of Arizona, a Republican acolyte of former president Donald Trump who has spread conspiracy theories about everything from election security to the recent school shooting in Uvalde. Representative Lance Gooden, a Texas Republican, is also a sponsor.

In a statement endorsing Thursday’s legislation, Gosar emphasized a measure that seeks greater transparency in online campaign donations. “Full disclosure of online contributions will ensure that the American people know the sources of campaign money and will greatly assist with maintaining a system of free and fair elections,” he said.

Allen, who served as the top US commander in Afghanistan from 2011 to 2013, claimed that his initial contact with a political donor now serving a 12-year prison sentence was related to the creation of a military advisement board for the government of Qatar, according to a search warrant filed in US District Court for the Central District of California.

Court records show the inquiry is focused on whether Allen secretly urged the Trump administration to temper its criticism of Qatar in 2017, when the country faced sanctions in connection with accusations of supporting Islamist extremism.

A spokesman for Allen said the retired general “has done nothing improper or unlawful, has never acted as an agent of Qatar or any foreign government or principal, and has never obstructed justice.”

The bill’s sponsors also point to a 2020 study from the D.C.-based Center for International Policy that found that the nation’s premier think tanks received at least $174 million in funding from foreign powers between 2014 and 2018. Among those receiving the most foreign funding, according to the analysis, was Brookings.

Washington Post