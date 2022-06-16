Academic goals at BPS must be central to any plan Boston, state agree to

Re “Striking a deal to fix Boston’s schools” (Editorial, June 2): We appreciate the Globe’s urging of Mayor Michelle Wu and the city to commit to an agreement with the state that reflects the urgency of the issues facing Boston Public Schools. The state’s review of BPS highlights critical issues that many in the Boston community have long known.
While the core areas of improvement proposed by the state and included in the city’s counterproposal are a good starting point for a plan to move forward, we strongly believe that the steps outlined — including finalizing a master facilities plan, developing a policy and procedure manual on special education, and improving buses’ on-time arrival rates — describe the floor, not the ceiling, of what BPS needs and can achieve.
State Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley has stated that he would “punt” on setting academic goals until a new superintendent is in place. With or without a named superintendent, the city needs to sign on to a plan that it will be held accountable to. It would be irresponsible of all involved not to address learning outcomes at this critical moment.
As members of ACT (All Children Thrive) Boston, a collaborative of nonprofit community organizations representing a range of BPS stakeholders, we believe any plan for BPS must prioritize improving learning outcomes for our students, especially our students from low-income families, students with disabilities, and our Black, Latinx, and multilingual learners.
Lisa Lazare
West Roxbury
Karley Ausiello
Jamaica Plain
Lazare is state director of Educators for Excellence, and Ausiello is senior vice president, community impact, of the United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley.