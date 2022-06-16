Academic goals at BPS must be central to any plan Boston, state agree to

Re “Striking a deal to fix Boston’s schools” (Editorial, June 2): We appreciate the Globe’s urging of Mayor Michelle Wu and the city to commit to an agreement with the state that reflects the urgency of the issues facing Boston Public Schools. The state’s review of BPS highlights critical issues that many in the Boston community have long known.

While the core areas of improvement proposed by the state and included in the city’s counterproposal are a good starting point for a plan to move forward, we strongly believe that the steps outlined — including finalizing a master facilities plan, developing a policy and procedure manual on special education, and improving buses’ on-time arrival rates — describe the floor, not the ceiling, of what BPS needs and can achieve.