A chorus of approval of ‘1812 Overture,’ for the most part

The “1812 Overture” is a superb musical composition written by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, a composer of the first rank. In my view, it’s OK to play the piece, but not as the musical composition that ends the Boston Pops Fourth of July Concert and coincides with the fireworks. This musical offering should be of American origin on this most important of our nation’s holidays.

I agree with the June 11 editorial, “ ‘1812 Overture’ shouldn’t become a casualty of war.” It’s President Vladimir Putin and his cohort who are evil, not the Russian people and their culture. During World War II, the New York Metropolitan Opera performed all of Richard Wagner’s operas save for “Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg,” because of its German nationalism.

No point in scrapping great Russian work, but American piece should be Pops’ July 4 capper

Advertisement

I propose “America the Beautiful.” It celebrates a peaceful nation. The lyrics were written by Katharine Lee Bates, who was born in Falmouth and was a graduate of Wellesley College and an educator. The music was composed by Samuel Ward. He was born in Newark and was a church organist and choirmaster. I feel certain that Keith Lockhart and the Pops musical arrangers could make this beautiful song sparkle even more.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Howard Winkler

Lexington





Tchaikovsky’s composition is perfect analogue for these times

As noted in your editorial, the “1812 Overture” was to celebrate the victory of Russia in response to a French invasion. Ukraine resisting a Russian invasion is the perfect analogue. Keep the overture in the program.

Gordon Clarke

Amherst, N.H.





There’s a little-known Ukraine connection in overture’s origin

Thank you for articulating clearly why American orchestras should not shy away from performing Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture.” The music is indeed, as your editorial states, a “composition about overcoming a military superpower.” The people of Ukraine need to now overcome this criminal invasion by a military superpower led by a current-day Napoleon.

As a conductor leading an Independence Day concert this July 4, I have absolutely programmed our performance of Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture.” It’s in the program for all of the reasons mentioned in your editorial — and for one reason that is not: In 1880, Tchaikovsky composed the overture at his sister Aleksandra’s home in Kamianka (then Kamenka) — in western Ukraine.

Advertisement

Steven Karidoyanes

West Roxbury

The writer is conductor of the Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra.