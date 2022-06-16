Fighting inflation starts with the actions of each of us

One of the tenets of conservative American thought is that government is a bad parent; we should not look to the government for all of our needs. This is especially so when we have a government paralyzed by partisanship and poor and corrupt leadership. I offer this thought as we grapple with the daily output of information about inflation. The government will not offer us practical responses — thoughts and prayers maybe. We can fight inflation (and climate change) by driving more slowly, planting a garden, making our own coffee and meals, and not buying superfluous stuff. Rumor has it that if we all act in a concerted and practical way, suppliers will respond in kind by lowering prices. Don’t wait for the government for a fix, because it isn’t coming any time soon.

Mark Wagner