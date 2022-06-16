Game 6 is here, and it’s now or never for the Celtics. Follow along for updates from TD Garden.

We’re on site at TD Garden for Game 6, which tips at 9 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. PDT. You can watch on ABC.

Lose, and the Warriors hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy once more.

It’s do-or-die time. Win, and the Celtics force a Game 7 in their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010.

Chad Finn and Nicole Yang will be offering their insights and analysis throughout the game. Follow along below.

Click here to refresh | Sign up for Court Sense, our Celtics newsletter | Read more Celtics stories

Rob Williams is available — 8:10 p.m.

Ime Udoka said Robert Williams will be available for Game 6.

Advertisement

Celtics center Robert Williams III is playing in the NBA Finals with an ongoing knee issue, acknowledging after Game 3 that he is “taking a risk” in doing so.

Williams, 24, had surgery March 30 to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. He returned to the lineup for Game 3 of the team’s first-round playoff series against the Nets in April. He’s been listed as questionable since, missing games in each of the next two playoff series.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

In a recent feature on Williams, Yahoo Sports reported that the Celtics’ medical staff has “ensured him that he is not at further risk of worsening the repaired knee. It’s all a matter of pain tolerance.”

Williams acknowledged he’s playing through abnormal circumstances.

“I was really having my knee drained a lot last series,” Williams said. “I stopped draining it because there was no point, in my opinion. My knee kept filling back up with fluid. So, I’ve kind of learned how to manage it to be able to play.”

But despite the assurances of the Celtics, one of the team’s former players weighed in to offer a reminder that the medical staff’s assessment might not always be correct.

Advertisement

Isaiah Thomas, who was an MVP candidate with the Celtics in the 2016-17 season, tweeted on Thursday morning that he had “heard that before.”

Read more here from Hayden Bird.

Adam Silver will miss Game 6 — 8:00 p.m.

The NBA announced that commissioner Adam Silver is still in COVID-19 protocols, and will miss tonight’s game.

If the Warriors win, it will fall to deputy commissioner Mark Tatum to hand out the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Warriors are 0-3 in closeout opportunities on the road in these playoffs — 7:55 p.m.

The Warriors have failed to capitalize on their first closeout opportunity in each round of this postseason so far, but they’re hoping Thursday night will be different.

With a 3-2 series lead in the NBA Finals, Golden State can clinch the championship with a win over the Celtics in Game 6 at TD Garden. Players and coaches have long said that closeout games are the toughest to win, so the Warriors are well aware of the challenge.

“It’s extremely hard,” center Kevon Looney said Wednesday. “Especially on the road. I don’t think we have had a closeout on the road this playoffs yet, so it’s going to be tough. But we feel like we have the formula, we have the talent to do it.”

Read more by Nicole Yang here.

Nine reasons the Celtics can still win an NBA title — 7:45 p.m.

It seems like ages ago that the Celtics stole Game 1 of these NBA Finals in San Francisco and looked like favorites to win the championship. They have dropped three of four games to the Warriors since then, are currently riding their first two-game losing streak of these playoffs, and return home for Game 6 on Thursday once again facing elimination.

Advertisement

The outlook certainly is not rosy, but the series is not over, either.

“Not that it’s going to be easy or it’s going to be given to us, but you should be extremely confident as long as you’ve got a chance,” Celtics forward Jayson Tatum said. “We got a chance tomorrow.”

Here are nine reasons why the Celtics could still dig out of a gloomy predicament and find a way to win the NBA title — Adam Himmelsbach

You can feel the energy inside TD Garden — 7:30 p.m.

Hello, and welcome to Game 6! We may be an hour-and-a-half to tip, but North Station and the Garden are popping off with excitement.

In case you missed it, we teamed up with our friends at the San Francisco Chronicle to host a Twitter Space to preview the game. You should listen!

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang. Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn. Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac. Scott Thurston can be reached at scott.thurston@globe.com.