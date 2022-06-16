Game 64: Athletics at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox will go for a season sweep of the Oakland Athletics on Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park. The Sox crushed the A’s, 10-1, on Wednesday for their third straight victory and 11th win in their last 13 games.
Boston is 11-2 in June, including three wins in Oakland early in the month.
Lefty Rich Hill is the Red Sox’ scheduled starter. He’ll be opposed by righty Paul Blackburn.
Lineups
ATHLETICS (21-43): TBA
Pitching: RHP Paul Blackburn (5-2, 2.31 ERA)
RED SOX (34-29): TBA
Pitching: LHP Rich Hill (2-3, 4.38 ERA)
Time: 1:35 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Athletics vs. Hill: Elvis Andrus 1-9, Christian Bethancourt 0-2, Seth Brown 0-2, Tony Kemp 0-2, Ramón Laureano 2-8, Jed Lowrie 3-10, Sean Murphy 1-5, Cristian Pache 0-2, Chad Pinder 1-4, Stephen Vogt 1-2
Red Sox vs. Blackburn: Xander Bogaerts 0-1, Franchy Cordero 0-1, Rafael Devers 1-2, Jarren Duran 1-3, J.D. Martinez 0-2, Trevor Story 1-2, Alex Verdugo 2-2, Christian Vázquez 1-2
Stat of the day: Over their last 14 games, Red Sox starting pitchers have posted a 1.68 ERA and walked only 16 batters.
Notes: The Red Sox have homered in five straight games, hitting more than one in four of them ... Hill’s latest two outings have resulted in Boston victories, though the 42-year-old took a no-decision on Friday in Seattle after striking out six in 4 1/3 innings of five-hit, two-run ball. On June 5, Hill held the A’s to one run on three hits in six-plus frames for a 5-2 victory ... Hill is 2-2 with a 2.67 ERA in nine career appearances (five starts) against Oakland ... Jarren Duran was added to Boston’s roster Wednesday after Christian Arroyo tested positive for COVID-19. Duran started in center field and batted leadoff and went 0-for-4 with a walk and a run in Wednesday’s win ... Oakland’s Blackburn had a strong start in Cleveland on Friday, shutting out the Guardians over eight innings of four-hit ball, although the A’s lost the game on a walkoff ... The St. Louis Cardinals, who lead the National League Central by a game-and-a-half over Milwaukee, come to Fenway to begin a three-game weekend set on Friday night.
