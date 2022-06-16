Game 64: Athletics at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox will go for a season sweep of the Oakland Athletics on Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park. The Sox crushed the A’s, 10-1, on Wednesday for their third straight victory and 11th win in their last 13 games.

Boston is 11-2 in June, including three wins in Oakland early in the month.

Lefty Rich Hill is the Red Sox’ scheduled starter. He’ll be opposed by righty Paul Blackburn.