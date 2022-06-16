Jon Rahm had to deal with a different kind of ‘lost ball’ on his 18th hole at the US Open

BROOKLINE — Stop, thief! Or thieves, as it were.

That should have been the gallery’s cry on the 18th hole Thursday when a pair of kids stole Jon Rahm’s ball following his drive in the first round of the US Open at The Country Club.

“I’m pretty sure I know who it was,” the defending champion said with a smile. “I recognized the two kids that were running the opposite way with smiles on their faces. I am 100 percent sure I saw the two kids that stole it.’’

With the help of Paul Azinger, who saw Rahm’s ball land from the TV tower — and saw the absconders take off — the ball was replaced and Rahm birdied the hole to complete his 1-under-par 69.

Advertisement

“I’m just really happy somebody spotted the ball first,” Rahm said. “We knew exactly where it was. Off the tee I was comfortable. I was past all the trees. It was downwind, and that’s why it kind of took — I wasn’t trying to go that far left, but I was trying to take it over the trees and over the bunkers.”

After receiving relief, Rahm had 135 yards to the pin; he plopped his shot on and sank the putt for his fourth birdie of the round — slightly reminiscent of how he sealed last year’s Open victory.

Once Rahm had been exonerated and was ready to hit his approach, he asked his caddie, Adam Hayes, how much he had left.

“122 meters,” said Hayes.

Curious response from an American caddie, but it makes sense. Rahm is a Spaniard.

“That’s all he’s ever known,” said Hayes. “When we first started working together [in 2016-17], he said, ‘I can work in yards.’ But I told him to stay with what he knew and I’d learn meters.”

Advertisement

Hard to argue with their process, because Rahm hit it to 21 feet, made the putt, and felt a sense of relief. Yes, two kids had gotten away with his golf ball, but he had the greater prize: a red number — in meters or yards.

The birdie allowed Rahm to skip off the course on a high note after an up-and-down day that featured three bogeys. He thought the early calm conditions might make for a big day.

“Honestly, the first five holes when we had no wind, I was thinking, ‘We’re going to blow the roof off this place. Somebody is going to shoot 6, 7 under if the wind doesn’t pick up, right?’ ‘’ Rahm said. “Obviously, a well-designed course is always difficult. When the crosswinds started coming, it was tough.”

Those winds, coupled with the elevation changes, can really get in a player’s head.

“Besides 9, I don’t remember playing one hole either straight right to left or straight left to right,” Rahm said. “It was never straight downwind, and that’s a challenge. You have to really strike the ball well to put it in those fairways, which I was able to do.’’

Support group

There was plenty of support for the Celtics at The Country Club. New Englander Keegan Bradley, who spent his early years in Vermont and graduated from Hopkinton High, wore green and gold shoelaces. Ireland’s Shane Lowry had a Celtics logo on the back of his shirt; he even tweeted a picture of his duds.

Advertisement

Stay calm

Bradley (even-par 70) led the contingent with New England ties. Worcester’s Scott Stallings (4 over), Holden’s Fran Quinn (6 over), and Wellesley amateur Michael Thorbjornsen (7 over) rounded out the Massachusetts group. Bradley, who had one birdie and one bogey, said patience is key on Day 1. “I just want to try and make a million pars,” he said. “I kind of did that today. I felt really calm, really good. I think the setup this week is just unbelievable. It’s one of the best I’ve seen.” … Will Zalatoris, one of the many who competed at the 2013 US Amateur here, on TCC: “This place is a beast.” He stands at 1 under … Mexico’s Abraham Ancer withdrew early Thursday morning because of an illness. He was replaced in the field by first alternate Patton Kizzire, a pro from Tuscaloosa, Ala., who was the first alternate from the Roswell, Ga., qualifying site.





Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.