Observations as, in a first-half masterclass, the Warriors explode past the sloppy Celtics to win another NBA championship

The Golden State Warriors left the Celtics in the dust over a 16-minute flurry to finish the first half, winning their fourth NBA title in eight seasons with a 103-90 Game 6 rout at TD Garden on Thursday night.

In a flash, the Celtics led by 12. Just as fast, it was gone.

It’s the franchise’s seventh championship including its two victories in Philadelphia, and first since 2018, breaking a tie with the Chicago Bulls for third-most all-time behind the 17 of the Lakers and Celtics, who are now 17-5 in 22 Finals appearances.

Those Celtics, needing a victory to push the series to a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday, came out torrid, racing to a 12-2 lead in the first two and a half minutes, then going up, 14-2, when Jayson Tatum hit a step-back jumper with 8:03 left in the first quarter.

Golden State immediately began chipping away with an Andrew Wiggins 3-pointer. Three minutes later, it was 16-10. A Tatum jumper made it 22-16 with 2:53 left, but a Steph Curry 3 just inside the final minute gave Golden State the lead for good as part of a 21-0 run — 11 straight to end the first quarter, and 10 more in the first two minutes of the second.

With that, the visitors led by 15. The Celtics pulled within eight by the middle of the quarter, but were on their way to committing 12 first-half turnovers and three first-half fouls each by Tatum and Marcus Smart. A 15-2 response by the Warriors grew the bulge back to 21 and effectively ended the game.

Boston got back within 54-39 at the half, then cut a 22-point deficit down to nine (74-65) in the latter half of the third quarter as Al Horford got hot. After Golden State again responded, the Celtics got within 86-78 with 5:35 to go in the fourth on a Jaylen Brown 3-pointer, but the visitors would not be denied another ring and Ime Udoka emptied the bench for the final 63 seconds.

Observations from the game:

⋅ The Celtics’ minor tweak at the start of this game was putting an emphasis on post-ups against the smaller Warriors lineups. Horford started the game with one and was fouled by Klay Thompson, and Smart then had a few chances to initiate offense in the post. It was effective and helped create some openings along the perimeter, as Boston burst to a 14-2 lead.

⋅ With just more than 9 minutes left in the first quarter, the lights briefly went out at TD Garden after Curry crossed midcourt with the ball. Play was stopped and they quickly came back on, but it was certainly unusual.

⋅ Thompson picked up his second foul with 8:57 left in the first when he ran through a screen. In many cases, that results in a quick hook. But Warriors coach Steve Kerr made the proper call sticking with Thompson, who is generally not put in high-risk situations. He did not commit another one the rest of the half.

⋅ Before tip-off, Celtics coach Ime Udoka had a brief and animated conversation with Payton Pritchard. It was probably related to what would transpire midway through the quarter, when Udoka shuffled his regular rotation a bit and put Pritchard in with the first group of subs rather than Grant Williams. But Pritchard was scoreless in eight first-half minutes.

⋅ That was just part of Boston’s continued bench struggles. The reserves combined to go 1 for 9 in the first half with 2 points and 3 assists, with Derrick White struggling most of all. He was excellent against the Heat, but has struggled in this series and missed several shots badly. He’s been tasked with guarding Curry quite often, so perhaps that workload was catching up with him.

⋅ The Celtics’ 12-point lead vanished in an instant, and the unraveling started with a disastrous end to the first quarter. Green, who had not made a 3-pointer in the entire series, drilled one. Then Curry converted a typically impossible one from the right corner before Jordan Poole erred by firing one up rather than holding the ball for the final shot, and it banked in off the glass. Those nine points were scored in just 57 seconds, and they gave the Warriors a 27-22 lead after one.

⋅ Boston had a good opportunity to punch back with Curry on the bench to start the second. Instead, the onslaught continued, with Poole drilling two more 3-pointers on second chance opportunities to sustain what eventually turned into a 21-0 run. Boston just can’t overcome getting walloped while Curry sits.

⋅ Late in the first quarter, Tatum reached out to intentionally commit a foul and disrupt a Warriors fast-break chance. But he has to know that staying on the court is much more important than one potential fast-break. He picked up two other fouls in the second quarter and suddenly found himself in foul trouble.

⋅ The Celtics were 0-8 in these playoffs when committing at least 16 turnovers, and they nearly reached that mark by halftime, when they had 12. Several came after they had trouble simply catching the ball. The only good news was that the Warriors mustered just 11 points off them, while Boston scored 13 off of Golden State’s eight first-half miscues.

⋅ Despite so much going wrong, the Celtics trailed by just 15 at the break, an extremely manageable deficit in today’s NBA. The crowd that sprinkled some boos down in the second quarter even seemed reinvigorated and eager for something to cheer about. Then the Warriors started the third quarter by drilling six of seven 3-pointers.

Perhaps the most alarming thing about Game 5 for Boston was that the Warriors won despite shooting 22.5 percent from the 3-point line. This team is capable of explosions such as Thursday’s at any moment.

⋅ The last 3 of that run, by Curry, gave the Warriors a 72-50 lead with 6:15 left. That one felt like the final nail, but Boston punched back behind Horford, the 36-year-old first-time Finalist whose urgency was visible.

In the third quarter, he erupted for 12 points and 6 rebounds. He drilled three 3-pointers, converted a three-point play, and stepped several rows into the crowd and roared after swatting a Poole shot out of bounds in the final minute. He wasn’t ready to go home.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.