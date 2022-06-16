Packed, sparkling house at TD Garden for high-stakes Game 6 between Celtics, Warriors

The Bruins were well represented, with Patrice Bergeron , Charlie McAvoy , Connor Clifton , and Nick Foligno . As were the Red Sox, with multiple players and manager Alex Cora in the house following their loss on Thursday afternoon. Even Albert Pujols booked a suite for himself and some of his teammates; the Cardinals start a three-game series Friday at Fenway Park.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft , who has been at TD Garden for multiple games this postseason, took his usual courtside seat alongside Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck . Patriots running back Damien Harris and safety Devin McCourty were also in attendance, along with former Patriot Duron Harmon , who now plays for Josh McDaniels on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Several former Celtics, of course, were among familiar faces. At least six members of the 2008 title team — Ray Allen, Kendrick Perkins, Eddie House, Glen Davis, Leon Powe, and Brian Scalabrine — made an appearance. As did Robert Parish, Kenny Anderson, and ML Carr.

With the US Open in town at The Country Club in Brookline, golfers Rory McIlroy and Harold Varner III were also on hand.

As for non-sports figures, celebrity fans included singer/songwriter Dave Matthews, rappers Gucci Mane and G-Eazy, and Medford native Maria Menounos. Worcester native Joyner Lucas performed the halftime show.

Simmering topic

Game On!, the Boston sports bar that took a shot at Ayesha Curry’s cooking, doubled down on its message aimed at Stephen Curry’s wife ahead of Game 6.

“Ayesha Curry STILL can’t cook!!” read the newest chalkboard outside the restaurant.

The message is the latest development in a back-and-forth with the Warriors point guard during the NBA Finals. While the series was in Boston for Games 3 and 4, Game On! kicked things off with a sandwich board that said, “Ayesha Curry can’t cook.” Curry then responded after Game 5 with a T-shirt that read, “Ayesha Curry CAN cook.”

The restaurant chose to answer again this week. Curry probably will leave it there, but he certainly seems aware of the ongoing buzz.

“I’m the petty king, so I know all about everything,” he said Wednesday. “I use it as entertainment and just have fun with it. The more you’re on the stage, the more you realize the attention that is on you, how much it means to each fan base, and how much it means to the cities. So, you can’t really be surprised by anything.”

