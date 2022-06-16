Patriots sign WR Jakobi Meyers, add free agent WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey

The Patriots fortified their wide receiver depth chart Thursday, making the signings of newcomer Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Jakobi Meyers official.

Meyers, a restricted free agent, signed his second-round tender. Meyers has become one of New England’s most dependable pass catchers the last few years. The 25-year-old, who was signed as a rookie free agent out of North Carolina State on May 2, 2019, has 168 receptions for 1,954 yards and two touchdowns in his career with the Patriots. In addition, he has three 2-point plays, four pass completions, including two for touchdowns, and one punt return for seven yards.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 200-pound Meyers played in all 17 games las year with 16 starts and led the team with 83 receptions for 866 yards with two touchdowns. He also completed two passes for 45 yards.