Patriots sign WR Jakobi Meyers, add free agent WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey

The Patriots fortified their wide receiver depth chart Thursday, making the signings of newcomer Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Jakobi Meyers official.
Meyers, a restricted free agent, signed his second-round tender. Meyers has become one of New England’s most dependable pass catchers the last few years. The 25-year-old, who was signed as a rookie free agent out of North Carolina State on May 2, 2019, has 168 receptions for 1,954 yards and two touchdowns in his career with the Patriots. In addition, he has three 2-point plays, four pass completions, including two for touchdowns, and one punt return for seven yards.
The 6-foot-2-inch, 200-pound Meyers played in all 17 games las year with 16 starts and led the team with 83 receptions for 866 yards with two touchdowns. He also completed two passes for 45 yards.
The 6-4, 225-pound Jordan had 16 catches for 295 yards and three touchdowns last season with New Orleans. The Texas product rotated between the practice squad and active roster over his first two seasons and then played in 10 games with four starts in 2021, finishing with 13 receptions for 249 yards and two touchdowns.
New England also announced it had signed fourth-round draft pick, running back Pierre Strong Jr. The 127th overall choice, the 5-11, 205-pounder out of South Dakota State had 4,527 rushing yards over the course of his collegiate career. The 23-year-old topped the 100-yard mark in 18 career games and had two 200-yard rushing games. Strong reached 1,000 yards rushing in three of his four seasons.
