Playoff experience invaluable for Celtics team which intends to be back

No matter the finish, forward Jaylen Brown says, there will be value in the experience.

But they understand their route to that point was not simple. There was a difficult first-round sweep against the Nets followed by Game 7 wins over the Bucks and Heat, respectively. And this series against Golden State has presented plenty of challenges, too.

The Celtics were pleased to be one of the final two teams standing in the NBA on Thursday night, facing the Warriors in Game 6 of the Finals.

“It wasn’t intentional,” Brown said. “We’ve had so much to learn, and we’ve learned so much throughout this process. Just every day has been an opportunity for growth, from not just the players but our coaching staff as well, which is a first-year coaching staff. Our front office, which is new as well. All the moving pieces are kind of new in a sense.

“We all have been learning as we’ve been maneuvering on the journey. Sometimes it’s been those growth pains when you’re trying to learn on the fly. We’re looking forward to each and every experience. We haven’t backed down from a challenge all season.”

Historically aware, and honored

Despite their storied history, the Celtics have just one championship since taking the 1986 crown. Guard Marcus Smart said that the past and the banners that hang overhead are certainly an extra dangling carrot for him and his teammates.

“It’s definitely something that motivates us. Not just myself,” Smart said. “This team, to be able to do something special and have our names with those guys to do it, it’s an honor to even be talked about to have that opportunity. So it’s something we definitely think about.”

Al Horford said he knows that in Boston, winning a championship is an expectation.

“Obviously, for many years, we were never in this stage,” Horford said. “But that’s something that’s already in. As soon as you put this uniform on, it’s something that is expected. We’re aware of that. We want to be part of that history, no question.”

Robert Williams holding up well

Celtics center Robert Williams played 31 and 30 minutes, respectively, in Games 4 and 5 of this series, his most of these playoffs. He has continued to make progress as he deals with soreness related to his left knee surgery in March, and coach Ime Udoka said he is comfortable playing Williams more extensively.

“It’s a pretty easy thing to see when he’s feeling good and has a bounce in his step, and whether he tweaked something or is kind of limping around out there,” Udoka said. “That’s pretty easy to see. For him it’s not a matter of any minute restriction, it’s just what we’re conscious of and not running him longer stretches.

“For him, if he’s looking good and feeling good and that unit is playing well, he has no problem staying out there.”

Standing in

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver missed his second consecutive game after entering COVID-19 health and safety protocol. Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum was at TD Garden in position to present the championship trophy to the Warriors if they won.

