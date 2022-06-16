Red Sox can’t come through in the clutch as they lose to the lowly A’s

Oakland, the worst team in the American League, managed to finally win a game against the Sox after five losses this season.

They had 11 hits and drew three walks but were 1 for 14 with runners in scoring position and left 13 runners on base, matching their season high.

The Red Sox did not lack for opportunities against the Athletics Thursday afternoon in a 4-3 loss at Fenway Park.

Red Sox starter Rich Hill (2-4) allowed three earned runs over 5⅔ innings. But that was deceiving.

With one out in the top of the third inning, Cristian Pache sent a routine popup to shallow center field. Second baseman Trevor Story called for it as he backpedaled furiously. Center fielder Jarren Duran had an easier play but didn’t call Story off, and the ball fell in for what was ruled a double.

Trouble ensued.

Chad Pinder singled to score Pache. Ramon Laureano followed with a sharp double to right field, and Christian Bethancourt with a two-run single to left.

What should have been two outs with the bases empty turned into three Oakland runs.

The Sox clawed a run back in the bottom of the third.

Rafael Devers walked and went to third on a bloop single by J.D. Martinez that was misplayed by Laureano in right field. The error allowed Devers to take third and Martinez second. Xander Bogaerts drove in Devers with a ground out, but that was it for the inning.

Seth Brown, a lefthanded hitter, singled off Hill with two outs in the sixth inning, and Alex Cora turned to Hirokazu Sawamura.

Brown moved up on a passed ball and scored on an error as a sharp grounder off the bat of Elvis Andrus went between the legs of Devers.

The Sox scored twice in the eighth inning. The first was on a two-out error and the second on a single by Martinez. Bogaerts had a chance to at least tie the game but grounded into a force at second.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.