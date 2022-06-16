Robert Williams was told playing in the playoffs was not a risk, but ex-Celtic Isaiah Thomas heard that one before

In a recent feature on Williams, Yahoo Sports reported that the Celtics’ medical staff has “ensured him that he is not at further risk of worsening the repaired knee. It’s all a matter of pain tolerance.”

Williams, 24, had surgery March 30 to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. He returned to the lineup for Game 3 of the team’s first-round playoff series against the Nets in April. He’s been listed as questionable since, missing games in each of the next two playoff series.

Celtics center Robert Williams III is playing in the NBA Finals with an ongoing knee issue, acknowledging after Game 3 that he is “ taking a risk ” in doing so.

Advertisement

Williams acknowledged he’s playing through abnormal circumstances.

“I was really having my knee drained a lot last series,” Williams said. “I stopped draining it because there was no point, in my opinion. My knee kept filling back up with fluid. So, I’ve kind of learned how to manage it to be able to play.”

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

But despite the assurances of the Celtics, one of the team’s former players weighed in to offer a reminder that the medical staff’s assessment might not always be correct.

Isaiah Thomas, who was an MVP candidate with the Celtics in the 2016-17 season, tweeted on Thursday morning that he had “heard that before.”

Thomas’s circumstances remain notable because he — like Williams — played through an injury in the playoffs that season.

Averaging 23.3 points in the postseason (including a 53-point game against the Wizards in the Eastern Conference semifinals), Thomas suffered through an ongoing hip injury until he was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the playoffs in Boston’s defeat to the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals.

Advertisement

Thomas, who was traded to the Cavaliers the following offseason as part of the Kyrie Irving deal, has struggled to fully recover in the ensuing years. He has not appeared in more than 40 games in a season since the 2017 playoffs.

What the long-term implications are for Williams remain to be seen. But unlike Thomas — who was seeking a large contract extension during the 2017 season — Williams is currently in the first year of a four-year deal worth $48 million.



