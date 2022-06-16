Rory McIlroy shot 3-under 67 in the first round of the US Open yet still lost his cool, and other thoughts

McIlroy is one of the great stewards of golf — a champion on the course, a thoughtful spokesman away from it, and always calm and composed. But he was a ball of fury on the second nine of his opening round Thursday morning at the US Open (he began his day on the 10th hole).

BROOKLINE — The Country Club’s blind shots and the US Open’s diabolically thick rough can send even the most gentlemanly of golfers into a fit of rage.

Never mind that McIlroy finished with a 3-under-par 67, and carded nary a bogey until his final hole. A lengthy backup on the fifth tee box — the drivable par-4 that played like a par-3 — lit McIlroy’s fuse.

Advertisement

“The guys in front of us were playing so slow. They were like a hole or hole and a half behind the group in front of them,” McIlroy said. “So yeah, that was a little frustrating.”

McIlroy, uncharacteristically, couldn’t contain his frustrations thereafter.

On No. 5, shortly after his long wait, he slammed his wedge into the bunker multiple times after he flubbed a chip out of the thick rough. On No. 6, he flipped his putter in frustration after missing a birdie putt. And on No. 9, McIlroy tossed his iron in disgust after his approach from 193 yards landed well to the right of the green. When he carded bogey, he pulled his hat down over his face to hide more frustration.

“I was sort of cursing the USGA whenever I was going up to the ball,” McIlroy said. “You’re going to encounter things at a US Open, whether they be lies or stuff like that, that you just don’t really encounter any other week.”

McIlroy’s rage, though, perhaps helped him focus, as he went on a nice run after slamming his club on No. 5. He had a miraculous par save on No. 5 by getting up and down from the bunker, nailing a 13-foot putt. And he birdied Nos. 7 and 8 to get to 4 under before dropping a shot on the last hole.

Advertisement

McIlroy’s tantrums were a bit unseemly, but it’s also fun to see him show a little fire on the course to show the fans how much the majors mean.

“Almost to remind yourself sometimes how much it means to you, as well,” he said.

Other observations from Thursday’s first round:

▪ The USGA may have let Phil Mickelson and the other LIV golfers participate in this US Open, but the organization isn’t doing them any favors.

Ten of the 13 LIV golfers were placed in the late Thursday/early Friday wave, which is far more difficult. Mickelson, for example, ended his first round late, then had to get ready for his Friday 8:02 a.m. tee time. Compare that with McIlroy and the golfers from the early Thursday/late Friday wave, who had a full 24 hours to recover and prepare.

All of the stars who defected to LIV were placed in the late Thursday/early Friday wave, including Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Kevin Na, and Louis Oosthuizen. The only LIV golfers placed in the early wave were the lesser-known guys — James Piot, Branden Grace, and Jinichiro Kozuma.

Absent the LIV controversy, you’d think the USGA would put Mickelson in the early wave to help him make the cut, since he attracts the most eyeballs. It couldn’t have been a coincidence that at the Masters and PGA Championship, Tiger Woods was in the early Thursday/late Friday wave, ostensibly to give him his best chance at making the cut.

Advertisement

Friday afternoon is also a prime window for TV. Woods often plays on Friday afternoon to help maximize ratings. But Mickelson, Johnson, and the rest of the LIV stars will be well off the course before Friday’s NBC broadcast begins at 2 p.m.

Nor did the USGA make the LIV golfers part of the “featured groups” on the online broadcast. Mickelson’s return is the biggest story for fans and media, but the USGA didn’t provide him or any of the other LIV guys with additional TV coverage.

The message from the USGA seems to be: We’re not making the LIV guys the face of our tournament.

▪ The USGA may need to figure out a way to promote better traffic flow at No. 5, a 310-yard par-4. Only a handful of golfers didn’t go for the green from the tee, and it caused major traffic jams throughout most of the afternoon.

The threesome of Mickelson, Oosthuizen, and Shane Lowry took nearly 30 minutes to complete the hole. First they waited 12 minutes on the tee for the group ahead of them to finish. Then they waited another five minutes while on the green to let the group behind them tee off. They then finished putting out the fifth hole with the other group’s tee shots sitting just yards behind them.

Advertisement

▪ The golfers certainly weren’t fazed by the new 11th hole that was added to the championship routing — a downhill par-3 into a tabletop green that played 131 yards on Thursday. No. 11 rated as the fourth-easiest hole on Thursday, with the field shooting even par.

▪ Length was a killer on Thursday. The easiest holes were the two drivable par-4s (Nos. 5 and 7), the two par-5s (Nos. 8 and 14), and the short par-3 (No. 11).

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.