The first golfers have teed off: follow along with live updates from the US Open at The Country Club

The controversial LIV Series, the Saudi-backed alternative tour which has recruited a number of big names with its massive payouts, has been on everyone’s minds. It’s driven a line between golfers — some, like Phil Mickelson (who tees off at 1:47 p.m.), have said they understand why fans are upset. Others, like Rory McIlroy (who tees off at 7:40 a.m.), have fiercely defended the PGA Tour.

The US Open is back in Massachusetts for the first time since 1988. Thousands of fans are descending on the fiercely private The Country Club in Brookline this week to watch the world’s best golfers battle it out in that famous rough.

We’ll have live updates on the action all weekend long. Stick with us for the best shots, inside-the-ropes access, and more.

Headed to the US Open? Here are some some viewing tips after we spent a few days at the course.

Find out how the pros play The Country Club with our interactive map.

Important links: Tee times | Leaderboard | US Open guide

How to watch on Thursday

6:45-9:30 a.m.: Peacock

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.: USA Network

2-5 p.m.: NBC and Peacock

5-7 p.m.: USA Network

7-8 p.m.: Peacock

The uncertain future of pro golf — 8:10 a.m.

As the US Open gets underway Thursday at The Country Club in Brookline, the foundation of professional golf has never been on shakier ground. Rocked by internal division and exposed by a public power struggle, there is a decidedly uncertain future ahead.

With the new Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Series on one side, all drenched in moral turpitude and blood money, and the old PGA Tour on the other, all puffed up on its moral high ground and corporate money, there is little room for the average golf fan to find footing.

And that’s not good for anyone.

“It’s sad,” is how Justin Thomas put it Monday. “This is the US Open, and this is an unbelievable venue, a place with so much history, an unbelievable field, so many story lines, and yet that seems to be what all the questions are about.

“That’s unfortunate. That’s not right to the USGA. That’s not right for the US Open. That’s not right for us players. But that’s, unfortunately, where we’re at right now.”

Read the rest of Tara Sullivan’s column.

Hole to watch: No. 11 — 8:00 a.m.

The Country Club’s 11th hole is a 131-yard par-3 that USGA chief championships officer John Bodenhamer said could be “a focal point of the championship.”

Peter and Maria Hoey

During Wednesday’s practice rounds, Scottie Scheffler came just inches from the cup on his tee shot. The Masters champion was grouped with PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and Sam Burns.

Stacked with the year’s two major champions, the group proved to be one to follow.

Scheffler followed by sinking a long putt on the 12th hole. Thomas almost followed suit, stroking a putt from the back corner of the green that veered just left of the cup.

On No. 15, Burns and Thomas each bombed 290-yard drives into the fairway of the 510-yard par-4. — Jayna Bardahl

No. 20 ranked Abraham Ancer withdraws — 7:50 a.m.

Abraham Ancer of Mexico has withdrawn from the US Open. The USGA said it was because of an illness.

Ancer is ranked No. 20 in the world golf rankings.

Patton Kizzire of Tuscaloosa, Ala., replaced him as the first alternate. Kizzrie qualified for the US Open at the Roswell, Ga., final qualifying tournament. It is Kizzrie’s third US Open. — Matt Pepin

Jordan Spieth tees off — 7:45 a.m.

Jordan Spieth, playing with Max Homa and Adam Scott in the 7:29 a.m. group, hit off the first tee to begin his first round.

Spieth was rumored to have a stomach bug yesterday, but is out on the course. — Katie McInerney

The US Open is the most difficult mental test in golf, and that’s the way the USGA likes it — 7:40 a.m.

Sepp Straka hits from the 10th tee. Patrick Smith/Getty

To get a better feel for what might unfold the next four days when The Country Club hosts the US Open for just the third time since 1913 when Francis Ouimet practically put the game on the map, it is prudent to go to those who sort of know the landscape. Jon Rahm is the defending champion, Brooks Koepka in 2018 became just the seventh to successfully defend his title, so they boast what we call “creds.”

“I knew it coming in, but [they’re] not the biggest greens out there, right?” was a definitive rhetorical question by Rahm. “And the rough around the greens is about as healthy as I’ve seen in a while.”

Said Koepka with a wry smile, “I love it, man. It’s a tough test. I don’t like these 25-under [tournaments] where you have to shoot 60 every round just to compete. I like it when it’s a battle. That’s kind of my style.”

So, the boxes are checked: Small greens. Thick, lush rough. Mental fortitude.

But that only partly explains how it is that the US Open has brought forth a product that is remarkably consistent.

Read the rest from Jim McCabe.

The first golfers are underway — 7:30 a.m.

Hello! Massachusetts’ first US Open since 1988 is underway. The first golfers teed off at 6:45 a.m.

That group included Wellesley’s Michael Thorbjornsen, the Massachusetts Amateur champion. The junior at Stanford hopes he can capture some Ouimet magic.

The USGA designed the tee times so a Massachusetts player hit the first shots off each tee. Thorbjornsen started on No. 1 and Fran Quinn of Holden was in the first group on No. 10.

Quinn found himself atop the leaderboard in the early stages when he birdied No. 11 by draining and 11-foot putt, but he gave the shot back when he bogeyed No. 13.

It’s a sun-splashed, bluebird day for the start of the competition, and fans are rolling in steadily. The USGA couldn’t have asked for better conditions for the opening round. — Matt Pepin

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney. Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com. Jayna Bardahl can be reached at jayna.bardahl@globe.com. Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.