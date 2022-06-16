A vision is realized: all 8 MIAA tennis finals at one venue (MIT) in one day

At 11:30, the Division 2 girls (Masconomet vs. Westborough) and Division 2 boys (Concord-Carlisle and Westborough) will follow, then D3 boys (Bedford vs. Wayland) and Division 4 girls (Hamilton-Wenham vs. Wareham) at 2 p.m., and D1 boys (Brookline vs. Acton-Boxborough) and D4 boys (Lynnfield vs. Weston) at 4:30 p.m.

That day is Saturday, at MIT’s duPont Tennis Court complex in Cambridge, with the Division 1 girls (Lexington vs. Lincoln-Sudbury) and Division 3 girls (Austin Prep vs. Newburyport) taking the court simultaneously on the 12-court facility promptly at 9 a.m.

In accepting the position as director for the inaugural MIAA statewide boys’ and girls’ tennis tournament, Ron Ford had a vision: eight state finals, at a topnotch facility, in one day.

Saturday will mark the first time all of the team state championships have been held on one day at a singular venue — a decision Ford said was modeled after the basketball championships being held at the Tsongas Center.

“We’re excited to bring this event to MIT,” said Ford, who was joined in an informational virtual meeting with participating teams Thursday morning with MIAA tennis liaison Carolyn Bohmiller and John Bryan, assistant manager of events and rentals at MIT.

“We worked really hard in finding, I think, an outstanding site for this event. I think it’ll take this event to the next level.”

Admission is $10 and tickets must be purchased online through Go Fan Ticketing.

▪ Ijeoma Ezechukwu, a senior track standout at Ayer Shirley Regional High School and Cole Hamernick, a football, indoor track, and lacrosse senior stalwart at Swampscott High School, are the MIAA’s 2022 recipients of the Harry Agganis Student-Athlete Scholarships.

The class salutatorian at Ayer Shirley, Ezechukwu is a service provider in her native country of Nigeria and to her new community, owns school records in the 100 and 200 meters, and will attend Boston University.

Hamernick, who has a unique ability to unite his peers no matter the situation, was was a key contributor on Swampscott’s undefeated football season last fall and the Division 5 state championship. He serves as an Algebra 2 teaching assistant and volunteers for a soccer program for special needs children. Hamernick will attend the Colorado School of Mines.

Both will receive a $1,500 scholarship.

▪ Earlier this month, St. Sebastian’s boys’ lacrosse coach Adam White received USA Lacrosse’s Gerald J. Carroll Exemplary Coaching Award, a nationwide honor that was established in 1994.

White, an English teacher who recently published a novel titled “The Midcoast,” has led the Arrows to two Independent School Leaguge championships since his hirein 2017. He is also the co-founder of Gameday Nutrition, a project designed in collaboration with the Tufts School of Nutrition to help instruct middle school athletes about the benefits of healthy eating.

Jon Bartlett, newly-named athletics director at St. Sebastian’s, said “Getting to know Adam, I am not surprised of the news . . . He comes across as a caring, passionate coach, and has an outstanding reputation in the region.”

▪ Northfield Mount Hermon senior Augustine Boadi was named the state’s Gatorade Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year. The 5-foot-8 midfielder, originally from Ghana, led the Hoggers to a 13-2-1 record and a NEPSAC Class A championship last fall.

▪ Braintree football coach Brian Chamberlain has stepped down after 11 years at the head of the program. The former Northeastern offensive lineman will take over as the head coach at Southeastern Regional in the Mayflower League.

Correspondent Nate Weitzer contributed to this story.