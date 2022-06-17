Chris Evans makes surprise appearance at ‘Lightyear’ screening in Boston

Chris Evans surprised fans in Boston on Wednesday ahead of the premiere of his latest movie “Lightyear,” which tells the story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the creation of Tim Allen’s action-figure character in “Toy Story.”

Evans, who was born in Boston and grew up in Sudbury, visited the AMC Theater in Boston where fans were attending the “Lightyear” early access screening (the movie opens in theaters Friday). Attendees were given Buzz Lightyear action figure toys, and Evans said a few words ahead of the screening. According to AMC manager Greg Twyman, Evans told the audience he was proud of the film and the hard work that went into creating it, and that he hoped everyone enjoyed it.