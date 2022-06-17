Jon Snow — and Kit Harington — to return in ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff

HBO is all about milking its “Game of Thrones” success, and a prequel series, “House of the Dragon” will arrive on Aug. 21. Set some 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” it will not feature any of the major characters from the mothership.

Now comes news that HBO is developing another spinoff series that will revolve around fan favorite Jon Snow, and that will find Kit Harington back in the role. Snow, who discovered his true name was Aegon Targaryen, ended up exiled from Westeros and journeying North of the Wall with the Wildlings.