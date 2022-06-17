Canceled flights rise across US as summer travel heats up

US airlines canceled high numbers of flights for a second straight day on Friday as they tried to recover from storms while accommodating growing crowds of summer vacationers.

By early afternoon in the eastern US, airlines has scrubbed more than 1,100 flights after canceling more than 1,700 on Thursday, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Airports with the most cancellations included those in Charlotte, N.C., a major hub for American Airlines, LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty in the New York City area, and Reagan Washington National outside Washington, D.C.