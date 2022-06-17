The crypto industry has had a terrible week. Here’s what local experts have to say.

Abigail Johnson, the chief executive of Fidelity, appeared unfazed by the crypto market’s decline, calling it an “opportunity” during a keynote session at the conference.

Last week, a group of high-profile Boston executives joined some 17,000 people at Consensus 2022, one of the largest crypto conferences, in Austin, Texas. They included representatives from financial services giant Fidelity Investments, as well as startups like Circle Internet Financial, Algorand, and Flipside Crypto.

While the cryptocurrency market has been tanking, wiping out billions of dollars in wealth and causing tech and business leaders to question the industry’s future, local crypto experts are staying the course — for now.

“I figure this is my third crypto winter,” she said, referring to a prolonged period when cryptocurrency prices are low. “If you believe that the fundamentals of a long-term case are really strong, when everybody else is dipping, that’s the time to double down and just dive extra hard into it.”

Abigail Johnson, CEO of Fidelity Investments, speaks during a presentation at the Securities Industry And Financial Markets Association annual meting in Washington, D.C., in 2017. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Fidelity has become a major player in crypto, most recently launching a program that allows employees to invest a portion of their 401(k) savings in bitcoin (if their employer opts in). The move has drawn scrutiny from the US Department of Labor and Senator Elizabeth Warren, who wrote in a letter to Johnson that investing in crypto is a “risky and speculative gamble.”

A spokesperson for Fidelity said this week that it does not comment on “crypto price volatility.”

In recent days, the price of crypto has continued to plummet. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, lost nearly a third of its value since last week. At about $21,000, it’s down sharply from a high of more than $68,000 in November. And this week, crypto exchange Coinbase announced layoffs, and lending network Celsius paused its service due to “extreme market conditions.”

There’s a clear disconnect between ongoing crypto conferences — known for lavish, over-the-top parties that last until the early hours of the morning — and the steep drop in the market.

Crypto critic Molly White, a Massachusetts-based software engineer known for her website called “Web3 is Going Just Great,” said in an interview that there is an incentive to be “incredibly positive about the crypto space, regardless of what’s happening.” That’s because “so much of crypto’s value is predicated on people believing in it,” she said.

She expects the sentiment at upcoming industry conferences, including NFT.NYC next week, will remain positive.

“No one’s going to be like, ‘Oh, gosh, maybe we’re in the wrong industry,’” she said. “Obviously people might be a little bit less willing to speak about their own personal portfolios.”

Molly White, a 28-year-old software engineer, documents the failures of the cryptocurrency industry on her blog "Web3 is Going Just Great." Tristan Spinski/For The Washington Post

Like Fidelity’s CEO, local crypto leaders appear to be shrugging off the bad news.

“Sometimes I go to these conferences, and I’ll be in a moment of doubt [when] the market is crashing for crypto,” said Dave Balter, chief executive of Flipside Crypto, who was in Austin last week. “Then I run to these people and I’m like, they’re not wrong.”

He believes crypto’s underlying blockchain technology has the potential to transform financial transactions, and that’s what keeps him optimistic despite the sobering market. He thinks the technology’s promise is “getting mixed up in this political issue related to investors being harmed.”

Dave Balter, CEO of Flipside Crypto, poses for a portrait in his South End neighborhood. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Among those advocating for blockchain tech is Massachusetts State Representative Kate Lipper-Garabedian. While digital currencies are the most well-known application, she said, there are several others. She’s trying to create a state blockchain and cryptocurrency commission, which would offer recommendations to the Legislature about how to utilize the technology and support the local business ecosystem.

“I don’t see the State’s interest in pursuing the value of blockchain diminishing due to the volatility of the digital asset market,” she said in an e-mail to the Globe.

The state announced on Wednesday a nearly $2 million grant to fund a partnership between Quincy-based incubator QUBIC Labs and Boston-based Algorand, intended to support blockchain startups and entrepreneurs.

But local players admit the downturn will be painful for individual investors who lose money or startups forced to lay off workers.

Travis Lowry, a partner at Vinyl Capital in Boston, said the so-called crypto winter will likely be “pretty disruptive,” especially for projects and companies that launched without clear use cases. But as an investor, he’s optimistic because the “hype and the froth is going to blow off.”

“We’re probably gonna have a lot of big, dope companies in three to seven years coming out of the space,” Lowry said. “There’s going to also probably be a lot of really public pain.”

White said crypto companies that don’t issue tokens or rely on crypto funds might weather the storm better than others, though any company related to the industry could be hurt.

“Longer-term success depends somewhat on whether or not this downturn also results in a cooling off of the venture capital interest in crypto and blockchain,” she said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if it affects any of the Boston companies, but I would also say that the companies that I’m most worried about are not the ones based in Boston.”

Eyhab Aejaz, cofounder and chief executive of Boston-based Breach Insurance, an insurance-tech startup focused on cryptocurrencies, said he thinks the recent crash will be “painful for most founders and investors” in the near term. But he thinks it is an important “reset” that will allow the industry to “re-focus on building products and businesses that will help bring crypto to the masses.”

Still, he said the crash is already making business more difficult.

“Does it impact us? Yeah, it’s really hard to fundraise and do partnerships,” said Aejaz.





Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com.