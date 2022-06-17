Massachusetts job growth slows again

The state’s unemployment rate fell two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.9 percent in May. That compared with a national rate of 3.6 percent. In February 2020, just before the pandemic hit, the state’s jobless rate was 2.9 percent, below the US average.

Local employers added 5,500 jobs in May, down from a revised 8,800 in April and the fewest since September, according to data released Friday by the Baker administration.

The Massachusetts job creation machine is downshifting to its pre-COVID gear.

The labor force, or people with a job or looking for one, was largely unchanged in May.

The participation rate — the total number of residents 16 or older who worked or were unemployed and actively sought work in the last four weeks — was stuck at 66 percent. In the year through February 2020, the average participation rate was 66.8 percent.

Among the employment gains, the leisure and hospitality sector added 4,800 jobs last month, while education and health services rose by 2,900 jobs. The construction industry lost 900 jobs, while professional and businesses services shed 1,800 jobs.

In 2021, local employers created an average of 15,500 jobs a month. That compared with an average of 4,300 a month in 2019.

The state jobs data, which are released two weeks after the national report, can be revised significantly in subsequent months. Any one month report isn’t necessarily indicative of a trend.









