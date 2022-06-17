So what about that Celtics fan who got a ‘2022 World Champions’ tattoo?

But for one fan, the stakes were arguably even higher.

Friday was a day of heartbreak for many Bostonians on the heels of a tough loss for the Celtics in game six of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Jack Bienvenue's 2022 Celtics World Champions tattoo. He got it at Hotline Tattoo in Hyannis by artist Taylor Lindley.

Jack Bienvenue of Welfleet saw promise in the Celtics back in March, so much so that the 18-year-old got a tattoo of a championship banner on his arm that reads: “Boston Celtics 2022 World Champions.”

It was his first tattoo, and it nearly proved prophetic. Now what?

“I’m honestly not thinking much about it right now, and it’s not a huge deal to me” Bienvenue told the Globe via Instagram. “This year has given me some of the worst and some of the best moments of my life, and a lot of those best moments involve the tattoo. So no, it will not be removed. It’s something that will always remind me of this amazing season of ups and downs for me, and this Celtics team.”

The loss stings, Bienvenue continued, and it’ll probably sit with him for a while, “but the Celts are just getting started.”

Bienvenue called the season “the best of Celtics basketball I’ve seen in my life ... from being .500 in January, sweeping a title favorite in the first round, knocking out the defending champs, and making it all the way to the NBA Finals and proving all the doubters wrong.”

The Cape Cod Tech graduate is headed to Lasell University next year. He said he can’t wait for next season and will watch the team for many years to come.









