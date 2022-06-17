Blind date: ‘I thought she was fun, interesting, smart, and thoughtful’

Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.

HIS PERFECT DATE: Going to Lucky Strike Fenway

LAST THING HE READ: Running Against the Tide, by Captain Lee Rosbach from Below Deck

MARY: 34 / graphic designer

HER HOBBIES: Candlepin bowling

HER PERFECT DATE: Doing something unexpected or silly

7:30 P.M. BAR ‘CINO, BROOKLINE

SETTING IT UP

Ryan To prepare, I bought a new dress shirt. I also took a wonderful nap to calm my nerves.

Mary I did a mini-dance party in my room to shake out the nerves.

Ryan I was early. She was on time. I give people the benefit of the doubt when traveling through Boston. Delays happen.

Mary The waiter led me to the table. Ryan was already there.

Ryan I immediately thought she was pretty. I liked her curly hair. She carried herself with confidence.

Mary His hair was a little messy (but mine often is too). He was well dressed and didn’t seem too nervous. I noticed that he was very tall, like over 6 foot 6.

ONE STRIKE

Ryan She hails from Missouri and is a graphic designer. She moved to Boston last year and is trying to make new friends and integrate herself into the community. She is obviously dedicated to her community and likes to try new experiences. That is an attractive quality.

Mary We talked about our respective neighborhoods, volunteer opportunities, and Boston in general. We talked about his family, hobbies, and travels. Also, what I’ve been up to since moving here and what my impressions of Boston have been.

Ryan We both enjoy bowling. I have not have been in a long time, but I would go, maybe with her.

Mary We both are interested in news media and bowling.

Ryan We shared a piadine that had prosciutto, fig, arugula, fontina, and Gorgonzola. She suggested it as I had never had it before. It was excellent.

Mary I ordered a pasta dish that was amazing. Both of us had clean plates and empty drinks by the end. The server was knowledgeable in his wine and food recommendations.

Ryan Around halfway through our time, I thought she was fun, interesting, smart, and thoughtful. I really liked her.

Mary Conversation was easy, but I wasn’t feeling much chemistry. Except for college, he has only ever lived in Boston. I’ve lived in six cities as an adult, and am not committed to staying in the Boston area. He also said his cooking skills stopped at “scrambled eggs.” While a funny anecdote, not being able to cook more than eggs or very simple food in your mid 30s-40s is unattractive. I like to cook, and be cooked for, so that was a bit of a deal breaker, too.

A SPLIT

Ryan After two hours, I was tired. I needed to get home and rest. We left the restaurant and I told her I enjoyed our time together.

Mary It felt like our conversation had run its course and it was time to leave. We walked outside, and thanked each other for the evening.

Ryan She gave me her e-mail.

Mary He mentioned he’d be open to being friends, so I gave him my e-mail.

Ryan I would like to see her again, whether that is romantically or platonically.

Mary Nope. Not much in common and at different stages in our lives.

POST-MORTEM

Ryan / B+

Mary / B-

