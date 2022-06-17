Five things to do in and around Boston, June 20-26

Immerse yourself in Nepali culture at Nepal Fest at Union Square Plaza in Somerville. Organized by the Somerville Arts Council and the Greater Boston Nepali Community, the event will feature food, dance, folk music, arts, and more. Several craft vendors will also be selling their wares. 4 p.m.-9 p.m. somervilleartscouncil.org

Monday

Juneteenth and Art

The Museum of Fine Arts will offer free admission for Massachusetts residents in honor of Juneteenth. Special activities will include artist talks, interactive art-making opportunities, and a multidisciplinary performance titled The Most Estranged Fruits that pays homage to Black artists and culture. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. mfa.org

Opens Thursday

Spotlight on Film

The Roxbury International Film Festival is back with dozens of film-focused events at multiple venues. Highlighting creators and audiences of color, the festival includes script readings, screenings, and Q&As. Tickets to individual events range from free to $15. All-access, in-person passes are $165; virtual, $50. Runs through July 2. roxfilmfest.com

Thursday-Sunday

Pride Festivities

Celebrate Pride in Salem at North Shore Pride during events spread over four days. An interfaith service at 7 p.m. on Thursday kicks off the festivities, which also include a senior dance, parade, and youth and adult after-parties. For full schedule and locations, visit northshorepride.org/events.

Saturday

Past and Present

Travel through time with Found In Translation: The Ghost of Keelung, a reading of a radio play. The story centers on a woman who “visits her family home in Taiwan to appease an ancestral wrong.” The presentation is part of a series amplifying immigrant, multilingual, and AAPI communities. 6 p.m. Mary Soo Hoo Park, Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway. $10 donation suggested. paoartscenter.org

