Home improvement: Upgrades to make a ho-hum deck extra stylish

1 Hedeshian added a pergola to the deck to increase the architectural interest on the back of the home’s light beige facade. While the vertical rails are dark brown, the pergola is a lighter shade. “Multiple tones offer another layer of interest and depth,” she says.

The back deck of designer Mariette Hedeshian’s Shrewsbury home was starting to show its age, so she decided to rebuild using a long-lasting composite. She also doubled its size to accommodate extended family who live nearby and visit often. “We needed more space to hang out and dine in the evening and on weekends,” says the founder of Designer’s Touch. The color scheme was dictated by the seating area below. “The underdeck is all white, so I tried to create drama with a lot of black,” she says.

2 A pair of Serena & Lily bell pendants made from rattan hang from the pergola. “I put them out a little later in spring after pollen season, and bring them in for the winter,” Hedeshian says.

3 The designer chose a clean-lined dining table and gently curved chairs from RH that are made from aluminum. “I wanted metal chairs so I won’t have to wax them,” she says.

4 Hedeshian assiduously maintains her teak furniture, waxing it at least once a year. She also covers everything every night. “If you want beautiful things to last, you have to invest the time,” she says.

5 The low slung, slatted-top coffee table is large enough to service multiple seats and sturdy enough to double as an ottoman.

6 The mitered stripe indoor/outdoor rug from Target is weather-, stain-, and fade-resistant. “It’s very easy to maintain and dries quickly,” Hedeshian says. “At the end of the season, I hose it down with soap and roll it up.”





