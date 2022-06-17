2 others join Dr. Anthony Fauci in testing positive for COVID-19 after Holy Cross reunion

John Hill, a spokesman for Holy Cross, said the college was “thrilled” to have Fauci back at the campus last weekend and the total number of those testing positive after the reunion had risen to three.

Fauci tested positive for the coronavirus on a rapid antigen test on Wednesday just days after attending his 60th class reunion dinner on June 10 and the dedication of the Anthony S. Fauci Integrated Science Complex, which the college named in his honor on June 11.

Since Dr. Anthony Fauci tested positive for COVID-19 after attending his class reunion at Holy Cross in Worcester last weekend, two other attendees have also tested positive, college officials said Friday

“We are relieved to hear Dr. Fauci’s symptoms are mild, and wish him a very quick recovery,” Hill said in an e-mail Friday. “Guests were encouraged to take a COVID test prior to coming to campus. We’re now aware of three positive cases among the 1,200-plus who joined us for reunion. The College has reached out to reunion attendees to notify them so they can monitor for symptoms and test if appropriate.”

Fauci, who graduated from Holy Cross in 1962, is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden. He is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice, and was “experiencing mild symptoms” after testing positive Wednesday, according to a statement from the National Institutes of Health.

“Dr. Fauci will isolate and continue to work from his home,” the statement said. “He has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or other senior government officials. Dr. Fauci will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to the NIH when he tests negative.”

Hundreds of people attended the dedication ceremony for the Anthony S. Fauci Integrated Science Complex, and Fauci met with several dozen Holy Cross students in a classroom before the event, according to the college.

At the ceremony, Fauci took to the stage and spoke to the crowd. He was also presented with a customized lab coat as a gift.

“I never would have imagined in my wildest dreams when I walked on this campus in 1958 and looked at the far smaller number of buildings than are here today, that one day a building — this wonderful integrated science complex — would be named after me,” Fauci said at the dedication ceremony. “This was a great college 60 years ago; and it’s an even better place today.”

