fb-pixel Skip to main content

40 permits given to hunt moose in New Hampshire this fall

By The Associated PressUpdated June 17, 2022, 1 hour ago
In this May 31, 2018 file photo, a pair of bull moose faced off over rights to patch of mud where they were feeding at the Umbagog Wildlife Refuge in Wentworth's Location, N.H.Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press

Forty people on Friday were offered permits to hunt moose in New Hampshire this fall following the state’s 35th annual lottery.

Winners were selected from a pool of 6,033 applicants. The overall odds of being drawn this year were 1 in 96 for residents and 1 in 410 for nonresidents.

In addition to New Hampshire, permit winners hailed from Florida, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

The moose hunting season is scheduled from Oct. 15-23.

Last year, hunters harvested 30 moose, for a statewide success rate of 73 percent.

New Hampshire has held an annual moose hunt since 1988, when 75 permits were issued for a three-day hunt.

Advertisement

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video