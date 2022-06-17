Amber Alert issued for two NH children allegedly abducted by their mother

Authorities believe their biological mother, identified as Kaleigh Nichols, took the children Thursday night after attending a school event in Somersworth earlier that day. The siblings were reported missing at 9:45 p.m. Thursday, police said.

The children were identified by New Hampshire authorities as 11-year-old Alaina Wilson and her 8-year-old brother, Chance Wilson, who were living with their grandmother at Colonial Village Park in Somersworth. The grandmother has legal custody of both children, officials said.

An Amber Alert is in effect Friday for two children from Somersworth , N.H. , who have been missing since Thursday night when their biological mother allegedly took them from a relative’s home who has legal custody of the siblings.

Advertisement

“Both children appeared to have been removed from the residence through a window. Alaina Wilson’s phone was left on her bed,” according to Somersworth and New Hampshire State Police.

Nichols borrowed a car from a relative who lives in Maine and is believed to still be driving the grey 2009 Honda Civic. The vehicle has Maine veteran plates with license number 2827A, authorities said.

Nichols “suffers from drug addiction and is known to have mental health issues,” police said.

Anyone who sees the vehicle, Nichols, or the children is asked to call police at 911.

An Amber Alert is issued when authorities believe children are or have been in danger as a result of being abducted, according to the National Center for Missing And Exploited Children.

“The goal of an AMBER Alert is to instantly galvanize the community to assist in the search for and safe recovery of a missing child,” according to the center.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.