Another busy weekend in Providence

📧 Don’t forget to sign up for Alexa Gagosz’s weekly food and dining newsletter. The first edition drops next Thursday.

If you loved PVDFest last weekend, get ready for another exciting set of events in Providence over the next few days. Here’s a quick guide.

⚓ Let’s start with PrideFest. This year’s celebration begins at noon Saturday in Providence Innovation District Park (near the pedestrian bridge) and will continue with the traditional parade at night. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the festival and the parade.

⚓ On Sunday, the fourth annual Juneteenth Rhode Island Festival will be held in Roger Williams Park beginning at noon. There will be live music and food trucks all day, and a fireworks display beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement

⚓ There’s also the Federal Hill Summer Festival, which begins tonight and runs through Sunday. You can enjoy three stages of live entertainment and plenty of outdoor dining. Don’t forget that Sunday is also Father’s Day, so a nice dinner on the Hill is a good option.

Enjoy your weekend, and thank you for reading Rhode Map every day.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.