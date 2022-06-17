Did you connect? Copley Connect, open street pilot in Back Bay, ends today

At the same time, she said, “There’s definitely controversy. ... There’s definitely folks who have come in and been really concerned about longer drive times to their businesses that are just on the other side of Boylston.”

The response “has been overwhelmingly positive from business owners, from folks who are visiting from out of town,” said landscape architect Courtney Goode, whose company was hired for the project, which is part of a larger effort to enliven the city’s streets.

Copley Connect , the 10-day pilot program that turned a stretch of Dartmouth Street outside the Boston Public Library’s flagship branch into a European-style plaza replete with cafe seating, food trucks, and performances, was in its final day Friday before the street returns to being a major thoroughfare for cars.

A spokesman for Mayor Michelle Wu said that the project, which involved sealing off Dartmouth Street to cars between St. James Avenue and Boylston Street, would be studied.

“The [Boston Planning & Development Agency and Boston Transportation Department] hope to have a report out with traffic and survey data collected as part of the pilot in about a month. It’ll be posted to boston.gov/copley-connect,” said Wu spokesman Ricardo Patrón in an e-mail.

The space, dotted with yellow tables, chairs, and wood benches lined with pool noodles as cushions, takes inspiration from nearby buildings, like Boston Public Library’s McKim Building and Trinity Church, Goode said.

“We wanted to make it as welcoming as possible, so we wanted some kind of bright pop of color,” Goode said, referencing the yellow arcs painted on the street. “I think yellow is … sort of like summery, it’s bright, and it’s also very distinct against something like asphalt.”

Pilot staffers have used lightweight, movable furniture to see how people rearrange the space, Goode said. Since starting the pilot project, Goode said, just one of 15 café table sets had been lost, along with one of eight Adirondack chairs.

“It’s an experiment, and we’re learning from it,” said Goode. “If the public votes and City Council and others vote to do this permanently, I think there would be really serious considerations to help appease those residents” concerned about the popups’ impact.

Nathan Sokol-Margolis, 39, and Abby Carle, 37, both of Jamaica Plain, were among the few who were enjoying the space Friday morning.

“It’s a little underwhelming,” said Sokol-Margolis. “But I think it’s also because we’re here so early in the day.”

Still, Sokol-Margolis said he views the open space favorably because he’s “a fan of the plazas accompanied with commercial opportunities.”

Meg Mainzer-Cohen, president and executive director of the Back Bay Association, said in a telephone interview Friday that the pilot demonstrated exciting possibilities for the area, albeit with some logistical challenges, such as troublesome backups on nearby streets.

“We’re taking a wait-and-see approach,” Mainzer-Cohen said. “We’ll be very interested to see the information about how the overall transportation and roadway systems worked over the course of the 10 days. There were some areas we thought were problematic, but we also saw some times where it was clearly successful.”

Mainzer-Cohen said she can’t foresee a scenario where that stretch of Dartmouth Street would ever close permanently, but it could be ideal for special events, such as an outdoor concert from the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

“I think there were certainly positives,” she said of the 10-day pilot. “And I think we should do another 10-day test in the fall.”

The city’s Copley Connect website says the initiative allows “pedestrians and bikes to take back the street and create one seamless thriving space.”

In addition, the site says, the pilot allows city officials to study the impact of closing Dartmouth Street to vehicular traffic.

“In this effort, the City is working with transportation engineers and landscape architects,” the site says. “We’re examining the positive and negative impacts of closing this block on flows of pedestrians, bikes, cars, buses, and more.”

More “Open Streets” initiatives are in the offing this summer in Boston. City officials announced June 2 that thoroughfares will be partially closed to vehicles for half a day to allow for music, games, face-painting, business and community group tabling, fitness classes, bicycle repairs, and other offerings on the asphalt.

The scheduled Open Streets events include July 10, when 1.4 miles of Centre Street will close to traffic between Lamartine Street and South Street at the Soldier’s Monument; Aug. 6, when the Grove Hall section of the city linking Roxbury and Dorchester will close 1.2 miles of roadway between Dudley Street and Warren Avenue; and Sept. 24, when two miles of Dorchester Avenue will go car-free between Freeport Street and Gallivan Boulevard, per city officials.

“City streets and roadways represent a huge portion of public land, and we’re eager to host these events opening up several major streets to community for summer fun,” Wu said in a statement earlier this month. “These events will showcase our neighborhoods and help reshape what’s possible as we fuel our city’s social and economic recovery.”

Her words were echoed in the same statement by Segun Idowu, the city’s chief of economic development opportunity and inclusion.

“These open streets events are an exciting opportunity to welcome people back to our neighborhoods and support our small businesses,” Idowu said. “We are fortunate to be able to work with Shana Bryant Consulting, a Black woman-owned business, to carry out these events as it is a reflection of Mayor Wu’s commitment to fostering an inclusive economy and the equitable awarding of city contracts.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.