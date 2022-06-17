‘Frantic and confusing’ back-and-forth over Medford’s budget has officials scrambling as deadline looms

First, city officials expected federal COVID relief funds to help cover costs for providing basic services like fixing potholes and keeping the library open throughout the week. Then on June 2, they learned that funding would be significantly lower than expected, sending department heads scrambling to make eleventh-hour budget cuts and sparking a war of words between the mayor and the City Council. Now, the city’s new finance director says that actually, Medford will receive much of the federal dollars it needed.

MEDFORD — Confusion and consternation spread among Medford’s elected officials Friday afternoon as the city’s rollercoaster budgeting process took another sharp turn just before the June 30 state-mandated budget deadline.

Despite the good news, Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn is sticking with what some city councilors labelled an “austerity budget” and using the federal funds to reduce the amount of cash reserves the city has to use to plug its $8 million budget deficit, a spokesman said in a statement to the Globe Friday evening.

The city must be cognizant of its use of reserves “given that bond rating companies closely review the use of those funds,” spokesman Steve Smirti said.

“This budget is bad for the people of Medford,” City Council Vice President Isaac “Zac” Bears said in a telephone interview Friday evening. “It doesn’t have any plan to address the long-term needs of our community.”

Medford City Council Vice President Isaac “Zac” Bears gave a presentation on the city’s “budget crisis” at its meeting on Tuesday, June 14. Alexander Thompson/The Boston Globe

The back and forth all appears to stem from the city going nearly a year without a chief financial official after the previous CFO quit, citing racially insensitive remarks and a hostile work environment.

The drama began on June 2 when Lungo-Koehn’s chief of staff, Nina Nazarian, told City Council in an email obtained by the Globe that Medford would receive only $4 million through the American Rescue Plan, well below expectations. The city would be staring down an $8 million deficit, Nina Nazarian wrote.

The announcement had department heads making last-minute budget cuts, prompted school officials to pink slip about 30 educators, and had city officials warning residents of stark consequences like reduced library hours and lagging pothole repairs.

Then, just before noon Friday, the city’s new finance director Rob Dickinson, who started in May, announced to the council in another email obtained by the Globe that actually, after he reexamined the books, the city will likely receive $7.2 million from the federal government.

The budget Lungo-Koehn plans to submit to the Council on Tuesday comes in at about $201 million, Smirti said.

That’s about $4 million short of what the city schools and departments said they needed to maintain services and add some wish list items, Bears told the Council on Tuesday.

The mayor called the budget “lean but responsible” in a Tuesday address to the city on Facebook.

Lungo-Koehn should’ve told the Council there was uncertainty months ago, Bears said, and worked with them to develop contingency plans.

“At this point, they ran out of time to figure it out, and now everyone is scrambling,” Bears said, dubbing the entire process “frantic and confusing.”

However, Lungo-Koehn pushed back on some city councilors’ accusations that she had led the city into a “budget crisis” in a Thursday telephone interview with the Globe.

“It’s been a stressful several weeks, but it’s always a stressful several weeks in June,” she said. “Other than wishing I had this before them three weeks ago, that is the only problem that I see, and I own it.”

The city’s last CFO, Aleesha Nunley Benjamin, filed a complaint with Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination after she quit last July, citing insensitive racial remarks from members of the mayor’s administration and a hostile work environment, The Medford Transcript reported. The mayor has denied those claims.

The calculations federal COVID relief funding are based on accounts that were not maintained while there was no CFO, Dickinson wrote in his June 17 email to the City Council. When Dickinson started working on the books in May, he found some $16 million in duplicated payments, which made it appear that Medford received more money than it did, he wrote. He eliminated those payments and calculated the city would receive $4 million in federal COVID relief funds in late May, according to the email.

This week, Dickinson said he reran more numbers and found additional duplications largely stemming from “cumbersome” cash receipt software the city uses, which led to the updated calculation.

Despite Dickinson’s announcement, cuts are still expected under the mayor’s proposed budget.

Medford’s brand new library will not be open on Saturdays this summer because there’s no money for new staff, the director said. Expect little progress on the city’s potholes this year, councilors warned. The schools have not renewed contracts for about 30 educators as a precaution until the “budgetary cloud clears,” school committee Vice President Jenny Graham said Thursday. All of them could be rehired, but no one knows at this point, she said.

During a Tuesday city council meeting, at which the usually fractious council found unity in its fury at the mayor, Councilor Adam Knight called the mayor’s handling of the budget “financial mismanagement at its finest.”

The problems are rooted, many elected officials say, in years of underfunding of city services in Medford, where property taxes are low compared to other municipalities in the Greater Boston area.

“We’ve been making cuts, reallocations, and redistributions every year I’ve been [on the school committee],” Graham, who was elected in 2019, told the Globe earlier this week. “My bigger concern is that I’ve not heard a revenue plan from the mayor that tells us whether we can expect this again next year.”

The mayor told the Globe Thursday she expects fiscal 2024 to be “another tough year.”

Several officials have floated a referendum to increase property taxes as a remedy to the city’s fiscal woes. The mayor has rejected that idea.

For now though, Medford officials are focused on getting through the next few weeks.

“We are out of time,” Councilor Justin Tseng said at Tuesday’s council meeting. “This is not a half-time speech. This is a Hail Mary prayer.”

Alexander Thompson can be reached at alexander.thompson@globe.com