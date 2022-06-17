‘God bless these heroes:’ Ceremony marks 50th anniversary of Hotel Vendome fire, which killed 9 firefighters

The tone was somber amid the sunny weather marked by an occasional breeze, conditions that some said were reminiscent of the fateful day in 1972. The ceremony — held at the intersection of Dartmouth Street and Commonwealth Avenue at the memorial on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall — commenced with a procession to the sound of bagpipes and the posting of colors.

A giant American flag hoisted by two fire ladders served as the backdrop of a poignant ceremony Friday on Commonwealth Avenue, as retired and active firefighters, city officials, and family members gathered to honor the nine men who died 50 years ago battling the Hotel Vendome blaze.

The four-alarm fire at the Hotel Vendome on June 17, 1972, remains the deadliest loss ever for the Boston Fire Department. Part of the building unexpectedly collapsed, trapping some firefighters in the rubble for three hours, according to a Globe story from 1972.

Invoking the memory of those who died, several officials took to the stage, which was lined with framed colorized photos of the victims. They were remembered as fathers, as brothers, and as husbands, but notably as courageous firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice.

In an emotional speech, Mayor Michelle Wu described the race to save lives after the southeast corner of the building had collapsed: firefighters digging through the rubble with their bare hands and freeing those who were trapped.

“That, at its core, is what our Boston Fire Department does: Show up in our darkest hour, in our moment of greatest need, to pull us through for every community, every neighborhood, every resident and certainly for your own,” said Wu.

Wu recalled the death of three of her own family members. An uncle, an aunt, and their daughter, who was the flower girl in Wu’s wedding died in a fire that hit “seemingly in a flash” at their home in a different part of the country a little over a year ago.

“It is still [a] tremendous effort to force yourself to try to move on, to think about that numbness and the hole in your hearts forever,” said Wu, who became overcome with emotion. “And so I know, personally, just what your family members gave up so that someone else would not have to experience this. We are forever grateful.”

Edward Kelly, president of the International Association of Firefighters, said the Vendome nine taught firefighters like himself “what sacrifice is.”

“And I hope and pray that ... I serve with the same courage and live up to the same legacy that was bestowed upon me by your loved ones,” said Kelly, who is also a Boston firefighter.

Retired District Fire Chief Richard Magee recalled the time his father, Richard B. Magee, said there was a fire in the Back Bay area. The 17-year-old Magee thought it was just another day at work for his dad — but he never came back.

“I’m walking down the street. I saw my grandfather was on the front porch,” Magee recalled in his remarks. “He wasn’t crying, but he had like the grimmest look I’ve ever seen in my life, and he was a lieutenant on the fire department.”

Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey recognized several people in attendance, including past commissioners and four children of the fallen who served in their fathers’ footsteps.

“It’s hard to believe so much time has passed. These men should be in the twilight of their lives enjoying retirement,” said Dempsey, who became emotional at times. “I pray that these nine heroes will never be forgotten and that the citizens of Boston who walk by here every day ... appreciate the sacrifice.”

At the ceremony’s end, crews played the all-out signal on Box 1571, which signals that the job is complete.

“Their mission is complete, a job well done, may they rest in peace,” said Brian Alkins, the department’s public information officer.

Although a half-century has passed, Dempsey and others said, the memory of the Vendome nine will live on forever.

“It has been said: ‘Poor is a nation that has no heroes. Shameful is a nation that does not honor them,’” Dempsey said. “So God bless these heroes, their families, and the members of the Boston Fire Department.”

Material from prior Globe stories and the archives was used in this report. Jeremiah Manion of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.