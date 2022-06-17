Jamestown creates scholarship in memory of enslaved family it sold

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The Town of Jamestown has created a scholarship fund and will fly the Juneteenth flag, to recognize and begin to atone for its role in the slave trade.
The Jamestown Town Council approved a resolution this week in memory of the family of Betty Martin and “all who suffered the brutalities and injustice of slavery in our community."
The resolution calls for the town to fly the Juneteenth flag from Sunday, June 19, through July 5. Juneteenth is a federal holiday on June 19 that marks the effective end of slavery in the United States.
The resolution also creates the town-endowed Betty Martin Family Scholarship, which will be awarded to graduating high school seniors who can show they’ll be “good citizens,” based on their study of civics or history, community service or the “content of their character.”
According to the resolution, members of the Martin family had been enslaved people owned by Jamestown resident Rebecca Carr Martin in the 18th century.
When the widow ran into debt with the town and couldn't repay, her property, including more than a half dozen slaves, were seized and sold off piecemeal.
Betty Martin was sold for the equivalent of $43 while her 9-year-old son, Newport, was sold for the equivalent of $30 in 1791.