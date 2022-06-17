Jamestown creates scholarship in memory of enslaved family it sold

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The Town of Jamestown has created a scholarship fund and will fly the Juneteenth flag, to recognize and begin to atone for its role in the slave trade.

The Jamestown Town Council approved a resolution this week in memory of the family of Betty Martin and “all who suffered the brutalities and injustice of slavery in our community."

The resolution calls for the town to fly the Juneteenth flag from Sunday, June 19, through July 5. Juneteenth is a federal holiday on June 19 that marks the effective end of slavery in the United States.