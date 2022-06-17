Lowell gathers at City Hall to remember 3-year-old boy found dead in pond

Katie Gauthier, a Lowell resident who organized the vigil, said the community needed to get together and do something for the family after the tragedy.

Members of the crowd passed candles to one another and wrote messages of support onto a sign for the child’s family.

LOWELL — Candles and blue and white balloons lined the steps outside City Hall as family, public officials, and community members came together Friday evening to remember 3-year-old Harry Kkonde, whose body was found two days earlier after a massive search of the Pawtucketville neighborhood where he disappeared.

“It was heartbreaking,” she said. “My heart dropped to my stomach.”

Gauthier has two children, one of them almost Harry’s age, and she said it “hit home” to hear of his death.

“I couldn’t imagine,” she said. “Being a mother myself, if that ever happened to either of my children …”

Poster boards on the City Hall steps showed dozens of photos of the toddler smiling, playing, and sometimes looking unexpectedly serious and mature, gazing stoically into the camera while wearing a gingham shirt, linen blazer, and patterned necktie. In one version of the photo, an angel’s wings had been digitally added to the boy’s small frame.

A poster decorated with hearts read, “You will be missed, little angel.”

Another candlelight vigil was held in Lowell one evening earlier, when dozens gathered at a roadside memorial on Varnum Avenue, a short distance from the pond where the child’s body was found. The group solemnly carried candles to the pond and prayed for Harry and his family, then returned with their candles to the memorial.

“These lights: may they be a reminder to each one of us, that even in darkness, there is still light,” the Rev. Amos Kimera, rector of Saint Peter’s Anglican Church of Uganda in Belmont, said Thursday night. “To Sam and Harriet and the rest of his family, there is still light.”

Harry went missing Tuesday morning from the backyard of his babysitter’s home on Freda Lane. He was dropped off there around 7 a.m. and last seen in the backyard by a neighbor at 9:15 a.m., authorities said. He was reported missing to Lowell police at 9:30 a.m., sparking the massive search by police and residents.

Harry’s body was discovered Wednesday shortly after 1 p.m. in a pond on a Christmas tree farm on Varnum Avenue. His body was close to shore in 5 feet of water, and about 650 feet away from his babysitter’s backyard where he was last seen alive, officials said.

Divers had previously searched the pond Tuesday morning, shortly after he went missing, but did not find him then.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said previously that investigators did not know how Harry ended up at the pond, and that he was likely “on the move” during some of the time he was missing. Investigators have shifted their focus from “finding him to finding out what happened,” she said.

The district attorney’s office had no updates on the investigation Friday, a spokeswoman said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.