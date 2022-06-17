New England news in brief

A former paraprofessional at the Mario Umana Academy in East Boston was sentenced Friday to 12 to 15 years in prison following his conviction on four counts of aggravated rape of a child and one count of aggravated assault and battery on a child. The victim was a developmentally disabled boy at the K-8 public school, Suffolk County prosecutors said. Jose M. Melendez, 55, was convicted in Suffolk Superior Court May 31. Superior Court Judge Jackie A. Cowin sentenced him Friday after the victim’s father described the emotional and social impact the sexual abuse had on his son, according to court records and Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office. The abuse took place during 2015 and 2016, when the victim was in fifth and sixth grade, prosecutors said. The victim’s disabilities “impact his ability to communicate and other areas of his development,” according to prosecutors. He disclosed the abuse when he was in high school, prosecutors said. Melendez will also have to register as a sex offender, according to court records. Cowin denied Melendez’s request to remain free pending his appeal.





Advertisement

EASTON

Man charged with crashing car into Trump store

A man was charged with driving offenses after his car crashed into the New England For Trump store on Route 138 Thursday evening, according to police. Sean Flaherty, 46, of Raynham, is charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle and malicious destruction of property, police said in a statement on Facebook. Arraignment information was not immediately available on Friday. Flaherty was driving a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta that crashed into the store located at 620 Washington St. at about 5:10 p.m. Thursday, police said. He was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening. Keith Lambert, the store’s owner, said the vehicle went all the way into the back of the store. “Luckily no one was inside, but like 10 minutes prior to him hitting the store there was a little boy and his mom in here,” Lambert said by telephone Thursday night. The store will be temporarily closed for about a week, but merchandise will be available for sale from a trailer parked out front, Lambert said Friday evening.

Advertisement





NEW BEDFORD

Fugitive captured with his children

A fugitive facing charges of sexually abusing children and who allegedly fled with his two children last week was captured in Connecticut on Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials said. His 5-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter were safely recovered. Leon Mejia-Vicente, 46, of New Bedford, was wanted for rape and assault charges detailed in a warrant that was granted to police detectives June 8, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III and New Bedford police said in a statement. Soon after the warrant was issued, Mejia-Vicente fled, taking his children with him and leading to an investigation involving local, state, and federal law enforcement, according to the statement. Investigators found Mejia-Vicente and the children in Willimantic, Conn., about 3 p.m. Friday, took him into custody, and placed the children in the care of Connecticut’s Youth Service Bureau, officials said. There was no attorney listed for Mejia-Vicente in court records.





SOMERSWORTH, N.H.

Mother charged for abducting children

Two children allegedly abducted by their mother were found safe Friday morning at a hotel in South Portland, Maine, authorities said. An Amber Alert had been issued for the children, an 11-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy, but was canceled around 10:30 a.m. The children were living with their grandmother, who is their legal guardian, at Colonial Park Village, New Hampshire officials said. Authorities allege their biological mother, identified as Kaleigh Nichols, took the children Thursday night after attending a year-end school event in Somersworth earlier that day. The siblings were reported missing at 9:45 p.m. Thursday, police said. The children were found Friday morning in good condition and their mother was arrested on New Hampshire charges of interfering with custody, police said.

Advertisement









.















