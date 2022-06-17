Nubian Square to celebrate Juneteenth today with block party, parade

Boston’s Juneteenth celebrations will get into full swing Friday, with a 1.6-mile March to Freedom from the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex to Roxbury’s Nubian Square.

The march, scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. from the complex at 120 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Roxbury, is one of multiple events planned in Eastern Massachusetts to celebrate the holiday.

Juneteenth is an annual holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States after the Civil War. It was originally celebrated in Texas, where June 19 is the date enslaved Black people in Texas were told they were free by Union General Gordon Granger — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.