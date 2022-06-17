Sumner Tunnel will be open this weekend for Juneteenth holiday travel

The Sumner Tunnel will be open June 17 through June 19 for Juneteenth holiday travel, state transportation officials said.
The heavily traveled underwater tunnel will be closed most weekends — except for holiday weekends like this one — and will shut down completely for four months next year due to a complete “top-to-bottom restoration,” according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
“The #SumnerTunnel will be OPEN this weekend, 6/17-6/19, for Juneteenth holiday travel,” MassDOT officials tweeted. “The swing lane will open for normal operations on Tuesday, 6/21 at 5am.”
The 88-year-old tunnel carries inbound traffic in one direction under Boston Harbor, connecting East Boston and Logan International Airport to downtown Boston. The weekend closures began June 10 and will continue until next May, when a full shutdown starts. The tunnel will then be closed seven days a week, from May through September 2023, MassDOT officials said.
The weekend closures start at 11 p.m. each Friday and end at 5 a.m. each Monday, according to MassDOT.
Additional information about the closures and detour routes can be found on the Sumner Tunnel restoration project’s website at www.mass.gov/sumner-tunnel-restoration-project.
