Sumner Tunnel will be open this weekend for Juneteenth holiday travel

The Sumner Tunnel will be open June 17 through June 19 for Juneteenth holiday travel, state transportation officials said.

The heavily traveled underwater tunnel will be closed most weekends — except for holiday weekends like this one — and will shut down completely for four months next year due to a complete “top-to-bottom restoration,” according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

“The #SumnerTunnel will be OPEN this weekend, 6/17-6/19, for Juneteenth holiday travel,” MassDOT officials tweeted. “The swing lane will open for normal operations on Tuesday, 6/21 at 5am.”