Tell us: How do you feel ahead of the Supreme Court’s Roe decision, and what do you want to know?

By Sahar Fatima Globe Staff,Updated June 17, 2022, 10 minutes ago
A woman holds a sign saying "stop abortion now," at a protest outside of the US Supreme Court in Washington on May 5, 2022, left, and another woman holds a sign during a news conference for reproductive rights in response to the leaked draft of the Supreme Court's opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade, in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 3, 2022.Associated Press

The US Supreme Court is set to release its decision overturning nearly 50 years of precedent set by Roe v. Wade in the coming weeks.

The landmark case has protected abortion rights in the country since 1973, though many states have been chipping away at those rights for years.

A challenge to Mississippi’s restrictive abortion laws brought the issue to the country’s highest court last year, and earlier this year, a leaked draft opinion revealed the court’s intention to strike down abortion rights.

How are you feeling in anticipation of this major development? What are your thoughts on the issue? And what questions do you have about what’s next? Tell us in the survey below, and we’ll try to answer them in a future story.

Sahar Fatima can be reached at sahar.fatima@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sahar_fatima.

