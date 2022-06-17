Tell us: How do you feel ahead of the Supreme Court’s Roe decision, and what do you want to know?

The US Supreme Court is set to release its decision overturning nearly 50 years of precedent set by Roe v. Wade in the coming weeks.

The landmark case has protected abortion rights in the country since 1973, though many states have been chipping away at those rights for years.

A challenge to Mississippi’s restrictive abortion laws brought the issue to the country’s highest court last year, and earlier this year, a leaked draft opinion revealed the court’s intention to strike down abortion rights.