Under pressure from feds on staffing, MBTA to reduce weekday service on Blue, Orange, and Red lines

“These changes are the result of staffing challenges among the ranks of subway dispatchers in the MBTA’s Operations Control Center,” the T said in a news release. “With a limited number of dispatchers, these new timetables allow the MBTA to schedule dispatchers in compliance with Federal Transit Administration directives, and continue delivering service in a safe and reliable manner.”

The T announced the changes on Friday in a news release, saying trains on the new weekday schedule will operate with the same frequency as they do now on a Saturday, when riders have to wait longer between trips. There will be no changes to Green Line service, the MBTA said, and weekend service on the Blue, Orange, and Red lines will remain the same.

Beginning Monday, the MBTA plans to run fewer trains on the Blue, Orange, and Red lines on weekdays to comply with new federal safety directives that faulted the system for overworking subway dispatchers.

On Wednesday, the Federal Transit Administration issued a grim assessment of safety at the MBTA, describing some subway dispatchers working 20-hour shifts in the Operations Control Center and staffing shortages. As of April 29, four out of 18 heavy rail dispatcher jobs and two out of 11 supervisor jobs were vacant, the FTA found.

In the agency’s directive, the FTA said the MBTA had 48 hours to submit a detailed staffing plan for subway dispatchers that ensures the workers get enough rest between shifts. The MBTA is under federal orders to do this for at least six weeks and prove it is giving subway dispatchers appropriate time for rest, the directive said.

The MBTA said the new weekday schedules on the Blue, Orange, and Red lines will remain in effect for the rest of the summer. The agency said it is exploring options for adding more staff to the Operations Control Center, including a recruitment campaign, bonuses, and the possibility of returning former dispatchers to work.

T ridership remains well below pre-pandemic levels. As of last week, ridership on the Red and Orange Lines remained approximately 50 percent below pre-pandemic levels while Blue Line volume was about 44 percent below pre-pandemic ridership, the MBTA said.

On the Red Line, weekday trains will operate every 14 to 15 minutes on both the Ashmont and Braintree branches and seven to eight minutes between trains on the “trunk” of the Red Line between Alewife and JFK/UMass stations.

Red Line weekday summer service is typically nine to 10 minutes between trains during morning and evening peak periods, 10 to 12 minutes between trains during off-peak hours, and every five to six minutes between trains on the “trunk” of the Red Line between Alewife and JFK/UMass stations, the T said.

On the Orange Line, weekday trains will operate every 10 minutes in the mornings, 11 minutes between trains in the evenings, and eight to nine minutes between trains during mid-day periods.

Orange Line weekday summer service is typically six to seven minutes between trains during morning and evening peak periods, and every seven to eight minutes between trains during off-peak periods, the T said.

On the Blue Line, weekday trains will operate every seven minutes until 9 AM, and every eight to nine minutes for the rest of the day.

Blue Line weekday summer service is typically five minutes between trains during morning and evening peak periods, every nine to 10 minutes between trains in the mid-day mornings, and every five to six minutes between trains in the mid-day afternoons, the T said.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.