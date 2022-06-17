Webster shopping center closed while police investigate person’s death

A shopping center in Webster was closed Friday as authorities investigated the sudden death of a person whose body was found there, officials said.
The Webster Commons Plaza on East Main Street (Route 16) in the Worcester County community was closed by police Friday morning.
“Due to an active, ongoing criminal investigation, the Webster Commons Plaza on East Main Street is closed to the public at this time,” police wrote in a Facebook posting.
The closure affected a Planet Fitness, Big Lots, Aubuchon Hardware, Salvation Army, Papa Gino’s and a Rent-A-Center business, police wrote. A Burger King restaurant was allowed to stay open, police wrote.
Advertisement
In a statement, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr’s office said Webster and State Police are investigating an unattended death of a person at the plaza.
“Webster police and State police detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating an unattended death in Webster,” Early’s office said in the statement.
No further information is currently available.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.