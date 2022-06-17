What we know so far about Ginni Thomas’s role in the effort to overturn the election

Her text messages to Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows, e-mails to Arizona lawmakers, and her correspondence with a Trump lawyer who concocted the plan to overturn the election have highlighted Thomas’s role at the highest level of the United States government in attempting to keep Republican Donald Trump in power.

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Su­preme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has drawn more attention amid public hearings on the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection after disclosures in recent months of her involvement in multiple conversations about overturning the 2020 presidential election.

Advertisement

Now, the committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has invited Thomas for an interview.

Here’s a look at what we know so far about conversations she’s engaged in on efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Texts to then-Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows

In 29 text messages revealed by The Washington Post in March that Meadows released to the Jan. 6 committee, Thomas encouraged Meadows not to concede the election, pushed conspiracy theories embraced by right-wing extremist groups, and spoke of “obvious fraud.”

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

In a Nov. 5 message two days after the election, Thomas sent Meadows a text about a false theory that the Trump administration had watermarked ballots as part of a plan to track election fraud.

That same day, she sent Meadows a paragraph that had made the rounds on right-wing websites, according to the Post.

In a text on Nov. 6, one day before media organizations declared that Democrat Joe Biden had won the election, Thomas wrote: “Do not concede. It takes time for the army who is gathering for his back.”

On Nov. 10, Thomas wrote that Meadows should “help this great president stand firm.”

“The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History,” the message continued.

Advertisement

In messages following Biden’s election victory, Thomas’s texts included suggestions to further involve Sidney Powell, a Trump lawyer who was part of the effort to overturn the election, and a warning about “caving to the elites.”

There was an unexplained gap in the messages after Nov. 24, 2020, the Post reported. In one message after the Jan. 6 insurrection on Jan. 10, Thomas wrote that “most of us are disgusted with the VP.” Then-vice president Mike Pence had refused to overturn the election, despite the angry mob that overtook the White House.

E-mails from Thomas pressing Arizona lawmakers

The Washington Post reported last week that Thomas pressed 29 state lawmakers in Arizona to “choose” presidential electors, according to e-mail correspondence the Post obtained.

The message, which the Post reported was sent on Nov. 9 to more than half of Arizona’s state legislature using an online platform, encouraged the lawmakers to “stand strong in the face of political and media pressure.”

Thomas falsely said that the responsibility to choose electors was “yours and yours alone,” and that they had the “power to fight back against fraud” and “ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen.”

E-mails with John Eastman

The Post reported Wednesday that the Jan. 6 committee had obtained e-mails between Thomas and John Eastman, a Trump lawyer who pushed the plan that Pence could overturn the election.

Greg Jacob, former counsel to Pence, testified on Thursday that Eastman had discussed the potential of Pence unilaterally overturning the election to come before the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

Jacob said that on Jan. 5, he had a conversation that spanned between 1 1/2 to 2 hours with Eastman in which Jacob told Eastman that if Pence overturned the election, they would “lose 9-0 at the Supreme Court.”

In response, Eastman initially told Jacob the case would be decided among the justices by a margin of 7-2, before conceding the case would lose 9-0.

In a Substack post as Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing was ongoing, Eastman wrote that he never discussed with Ginni or Clarence Thomas “any matters pending or likely to come before the Court.”

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Eastman said in a December 2020 e-mail that he knew of a “heated fight” among Supreme Court justices about whether to hear arguments about Trump’s attempts to overturn the election. Eastman wrote in the Substack post that the e-mail about the “heated fight” was in reference to news reports.

“I can categorically confirm that at no time did I discuss with Mrs. Thomas or Justice Thomas any matters pending or likely to come before the Court,” Eastman wrote in the Substack post. “We have never engaged in such discussions, would not engage in such discussions, and did not do so in December 2020 or anytime else.”

Panel invites Thomas for an interview

The Jan. 6 committee on Thursday sent Thomas a letter requesting an interview “to discuss your knowledge of certain events and activities following the November 2020 presidential election,” according to a copy obtained by the Times.

Advertisement

“The Select Committee has obtained evidence that you had certain communications with John Eastman” as he prepared a plan to overturn the election beginning in early December, the letter said.

“We believe you may have information concerning John Eastman’s plans and activities relevant to our investigation,” it continued.

“It’s time for her to come talk,” Representative Bennie Thompson, the chair of the Jan. 6 committee, told reporters on Thursday.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.