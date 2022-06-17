It is shameful how we are allowing the destruction of Ukraine

We have lost the right to call our country the leader of the free world. Much as Neville Chamberlain and others, including the United States, did as the Nazis took over what was then Czechoslovakia, we ignore atrocities and the unprovoked slaughter of innocent people while we allow the destruction of Ukraine (”As more cities fall, war of attrition takes ever-larger toll on Ukraine,” Page A1, June 15). We pat ourselves on the back for taking the heroic step of sanctions while keeping our hands clean and troops safe. This is about humanity, and we are failing.

Countries like China, India, and others are watching this and realizing that we have become a paper tiger, with little intestinal fortitude. Allowing Russia to have its way is an embarrassment to our country and will continue to have catastrophic results. Shame on the United States, shame on us.