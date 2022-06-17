A man leaves his house, as he has for 40 years and, this time, doesn’t come home

Two men sit inside the car for a few minutes, one of them feverishly finishing a cigarette. As they step out of the car, they walk in silence toward the house, their heads turned downward. They are both wearing beige trench coats.

NEWARK — “Something is wrong,” I say on the phone to my friend as I watch the beat-up black sedan pull up in front of my family’s house on our secluded dead end street.

When I open the front door, one of the Newark detectives is holding my father’s wallet in his thick hand. Looking at the worn, dark brown leather softened from so many years of sitting in the back pocket of my father’s work pants, I hold my breath at the scent of loss.

Advertisement

“Do you know who this is,” asks the one holding the wallet as he pulls out my father’s driver’s license.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

“It’s my father,” I say. “Has someone hurt my father? Has something happened?”

They look at each other for a moment before the one who has shown me the license takes a Polaroid out of his pocket.

“Is this your father?” he asks.

My dad, 83, had been sitting on a bench at the Branch Brook transit station, waiting for the Number 92 bus when his heart gave out. Commuters called 911. The paramedics got there right away. They worked on him for 15 minutes.

I’ve lost the exact words the detectives used. I remember only fragments.

Everything slams silent on March 5, 2002. I identify my father’s lifeless face. He left the house layered in his gray sweats. He is gone.

My father’s depression was vast, always trying to relieve his ghosts of being abandoned as a baby by teenage parents. He wore his pain like a black armband.

Advertisement

He could sting. “I wish I never had a daughter.” Or is it, “In my next life, I don’t want a daughter”? His pain could vanquish the ocean.

My father could be funny, charming. He was handsome, commanding. He could dance around the living room imitating Yul Brynner in the famous dance scene from “The King and I.” Our pets attached themselves to him. When my mother attended college at night, my father — my “baby sitter” — took me to see “The Godfather Part II” at our local theater in the dead of winter. He loved soccer, himself having played semi-professionally in Italy. At least I think he did. In high school, when we didn’t talk much, it was soccer that became our common language — we had season seats to the Cosmos, the international soccer team that made a home at Giants Stadium.

It was impossible to keep up with my father’s hypochondria and ever-changing ailments. “When I wear my black sneakers, my foot leans a little this way. No good.” He had a bounty of accouterments. Which would he choose? The cane? The walker? The walker on wheels? Did he need an Advil or a digestive?

I pretended to listen when I was too tired to listen anymore. A well-timed nod went a long way with my father.

Most days, my father would call out and say that he was leaving to catch the bus. He was headed to the Italian club where they would play poker or bocce or watch international soccer. He would make it home for lunch.

Advertisement

“OK, Pop. I’ll see you later,” I would say.

“I hope so,” came his faithful reply. And I would see him later.

Not that day.

A cap from the World Cup he attended sits on a shelf in my closet. Most mornings, I don’t even see it when I’m getting dressed. A pair of his Italian handmade shoes sit in the back corner blocked by a laundry basket. My hand rifles through my sock drawer and, without looking, I know by touch my fingers have crossed a pair of my dad’s work socks or his cotton handkerchiefs. I think of him a lot, especially as I get older.

Odd, the way you gather grief and loss, the way they gather you. An elderly Italian man leaves his house, as he has for 40 years. This time, though, he does not come home. He doesn’t come home that day. He doesn’t come home every day.

My 83-year-old father goes down the street on a winter day to catch the bus. Bundled in layers of thermal grey sweats, he walks down the hill, grows smaller. His broad back shrinking.

It was 20 years ago. And it is five minutes ago.

I now catch the Number 92 across from our corner. It takes me to the Branch Brook station where I take a train to my office. I see my father’s bench.

Mary Ann D’Urso’s column appears regularly in the Globe. She can be reached at maryann.bostonglobe@gmail.com.