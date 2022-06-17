After long wait, it was finally time for Billerica boys’ lacrosse against Duxbury

Together, they helped the No. 3 Indians outlast No. 2 Duxbury, 10-9, in a thriller Friday at Walpole High in the Division 2 boys’ lacrosse semifinals. Gibbons scored a spectacular goal with 1 second left, and moments later the Indians (18-4) stormed the field to celebrate their first-ever victory over the Dragons (17-6).

When sophomore Aidan Gibbons’s older brother, Ian, represented the Indians in the late 2010s, the buildup was just as promising and the outcome just as disappointing.

When current coach Ryan Nickerson played for Billerica back in the late 2000s, the Indians came close to beating Duxbury several times but could never quite complete the task.

Billerica advances to the state title game against No. 1 Longmeadow or No. 5 Reading at Worcester State University.

“We’re usually on the other end with Duxbury,” Nickerson said. “It’s usually us losing by one goal . . . These guys just wouldn’t have it today. They were not going to lose.”

Billerica's Connor Gibson.

Billerica led, 5-4, at halftime, but Duxbury responded to take a 9-6 edge with 9:12 left on consecutive goals from Ryan Nagle, Brady Glass, and Delby Lemieux in a span of seven-plus minutes.

Dominic Terrazzano (four goals) delivered twice, Conor Doherty (two goals) tied it with 30 seconds left, and Gibbons (four goals) corralled a ground ball and struck gold from in close with a single second left.

Gibbons acknowledged that Billerica may not be a rival of Duxbury’s, but Duxbury is most certainly a rival of Billerica’s.

“It’s the greatest feeling in the world right now,” Gibbons said.

Nagle paced the Dragons with three goals and Lemieux and Campbell Pang added two apiece. Duxbury coach Chris Sweet said the Dragons played well enough to win but simply fell short.

“It’s a funny game,” Sweet said. “I don’t know how to digest this one. Somebody was looking down on Billerica today.”

Duxbury's Brady Glass (1) battles with Billerica's Kyle Breitwieser (8)

Division 3 State

Norwell 12, Hanover 2 — Norwell coach Josh Stolp couldn’t have drawn up a better start against No. 3 Hanover than what the Clippers produced.

The second-seeded Clippers (20-2) put on a show in the first quarter, netting six goals without losing a faceoff, giving up a shot or conceding a goal. Norwell rode the momentum from their outstanding start, locking up its spot in the Division 3 title game.

“Getting back to a title game has been in their heads all year. We just have to be in the moment and play our game,” Stolp said.

Joseph Daly scored twice in the first quarter and Griffin Vetrano, Ryan Shea, John Mullen and Brian Black each tallied a goal.

“The kids were ready to play,” Stolp said. “John Mullen makes everything a lot easier because you just win and go but the defense was dialed in.”

Mullen, a Syracuse commit, was 12 for 16 at the X and netted a pair of goals.

Black, Vetrano, Ryan Shea and Daly each also scored a pair of goals in the victory.

Hanover (16-4) attempted to bounce back, peppering Norwell goalkeeper Ryan Daly with 12 shots in the last three quarters, but the junior turned aside all but two of the attempts.

The runaway win serves as a step in the right direction for the Clippers, who have had their eyes set on returning to the championship game after Norwell fell to Dover-Sherborn in the 2021 Division 3 final. The Clippers are seeking their first championship in program history.

Advertisement

“You think about last year, but you just have to focus on your goals,,” said Vetrano, who is the program’s leading scorer with 240 career points. “We’re more experienced now and have a better idea of what to do.”

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com. Colin Bannen can be reached at colin.bannen@globe.com.