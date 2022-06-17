All-around effort weathers near disaster in ninth, as Red Sox top division-leading Cardinals at Fenway

The atmosphere sharpened the edges of a night and crowd, split between Sox partisans and the well-represented Cardinals fanbase, that did justice to those traditions. The Red Sox withstood a furious St. Louis rally in the ninth to hold on, 6-5, before a spellbound audience of 35,251.

Fenway served as the setting for a history-laden reunion on Friday. Between the storied Red Sox and Cardinals franchises that have met in several memorable Fall Classics but had not seen each other since 2017, and between Michael Wacha and Adam Wainwright, whose relationship verges on familial thanks to their pairing in the Cardinals’ rotation last decade.

For most of the night, it seemed hard to imagine there would be end-of-game tension, but what had seemed a certain Sox victory when the hosts led, 6-1, with the bases empty and two outs in the ninth nearly got derailed. Dylan Carlson doubled, then scored on a Harrison Bader triple to center against Austin Davis. A hit batter prompted Sox manager Alex Cora to summon Tanner Houck to close out a 6-2 game.

But Tommy Edman jumped on Houck for an RBI double, and Brendon Donovan followed with a two-run double to left-center that made it 6-5 with early National League MVP frontrunner Paul Goldschmidt at the plate. Houck, however, coldly froze Goldschmidt with a 96-m.p.h. full-count sinker to secure the one-run win.

Jarren Duran, in his third straight game atop the lineup, kickstarted the offense in electrifying fashion. Duran worked the count full in the first against Wainwright, then smashed a liner off the fence in straightaway center. When he recognized that the ball would ricochet over the head of Cardinals centerfielder Harrison Bader, Duran reached top gear, cruising into third with a standup triple.

He eventually scored on a double-play grounder to put the Sox ahead, 1-0.

The advantage proved transient. Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado led off the second by demolishing a Wacha changeup for a game-tying solo homer. But with an assist from his infield, notably a couple of glimmering plays by second baseman Story, Wacha soon caught a wave. So did the Red Sox lineup on a second viewing of Wainwright.

With the game still tied, 1-1, in the fourth, the Red Sox committed to an opposite-field approach. J.D. Martinez led off by lining a cutter to right-center for a single, and Bogaerts followed by drilling a sinker off the base of the bullpen fence.

After Wainwright retired Alex Verdugo on a comebacker on which the runners had to remain stationary, Story — who entered the night a miserable .175 on fastballs, 213th of 220 players who had seen at least 300 heaters — stayed on a two-strike sinker and shot it through the right side of the infield for a two-run single that put the Sox ahead, 3-1.

More sharp defense by the Sox — a recovery from a false first step by Duran to chase down a ball in the left-center gap, and a rabbit-from-a-hat double play initiated by Devers — preserved the spread until the Red Sox gained separation in the seventh.

Franchy Cordero led off with a double down the left-field line against Wainwright, who left the game after a grounder moved Cordero to third. Jackie Bradley Jr. greeted reliever T.J. McFarland by bouncing a single to the left of second base for a run. He advanced to third on a double by pinch-hitter Bobby Dalbec, and both trotted home when Devers chopped a two-run single to left to make it 6-1.

Wainwright allowed four runs over 6⅓ innings, striking out five and walking one. Though Wacha — Wainwright’s one-time protégée in St. Louis — recorded three fewer outs, he also allowed just one run while matching the five strikeouts and one walk.

Though the Sox bullpen wobbled in the ninth, it did not topple, a promising sign for a team intent on proving the legitimacy of its re-emergence as a contender.

Prior to Friday, questions loomed as to whether their 24-11 stretch represented improved play or merely an optical illusion created by a scheduling gift. The victory over St. Louis began a stretch in which the Sox will face teams with winning records in 36 of 42 contests, and offered an impressive beginning of a rebuttal while moving the Red Sox within a half-game of the Rays and 2½ games of the Blue Jays.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.