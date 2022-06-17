BC’s football guard Christian Mahogany to miss season because of torn ACL

Boston College star guard Christian Mahogany told ESPN in a phone interview that he tore the ACL in his right knee in May and will likely miss the the upcoming season. Mahogany injured the knee while working out at home in New Jersey. Mahogany is a 6-foot-3, 335-pound redshirt junior guard who is arguably the program’s top NFL Draft prospect. He’d already earned several preseason All-ACC first-team honors for 2022. Mahogany’ got the knee surgically repaired on May 27.

In a game that featured 14 combined runs, 21 hits and five errors, the Worcester Red Sox lost their second straight to the Toledo Mud Hens, 10-4, at Polar Park in Triple A … The Fightin Phils topped the Portland Sea Dogs, 7-2, in Reading in Double A … Pitch clocks have shortened minor league games by an average of 29 minutes as the season nears the halfway point. With a pitch clock, games have averaged 2 hours, 35 minutes, down from 3:04 through June 14 last year, in an experiment that Major League Baseball is preparing for possible adoption in 2023.

Men’s pro basketball

Euroleague bans Russian clubs

Russian clubs were suspended from the next season of the EuroLeague. EuroLeague organizers cited “air travel restrictions and prohibitions or other limitations to issuing visas to Russian residents” during the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The 18-team league had three Russian entrants last season — CSKA Moscow on a long-term license and one-year entries for UNICS Kazan and Zenit St. Petersburg. Their results were annulled after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Tennis

Gauff reaches quarterfinals in Berlin

Coco Gauff rolled to a straight-set win Thursday in Berlin. Michael Sohn/Associated Press

Coco Gauff reached her first grass-court quarterfinal by beating Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu, 6-0, 6-4, at the women’s Berlin Open in Germany. Top-seeded Ons Jabeur saved a set point in the second-set tiebreaker before converting her fifth match point to beat qualifier Alycia Parks, 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) … Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev defeated Ilya Ivashka for the second time in a week, beating the Belarusian, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3, to reach the men’s quarterfinals at the Halle Open in Germany. Medvedev returned to No. 1 in the rankings this week, with Novak Djokovic dropping to No. 3 … Defending champion Matteo Berrettini stayed on course for back-to-back grass-court titles by recovering from a set down to beat lucky loser Denis Kudla, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, and reach the Queen’s Club men’s quarterfinals in London.

Miscellany

Kupcho leads LPGA Meijer Classic

Jennifer Kupcho shot a 9-under-par 63 at windy Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Mich., to take a one-stroke first-round lead in the LPGA Meijer Classic. Kupcho eagled the par-5 14th and had seven birdies in the bogey-free round … Cycling's governing body updated its eligibility rules for transgender athletes with stricter limits that will force riders to wait longer before they can compete. The International Cycling Union (UCI) increased the transition period on low testosterone to two years, and lowered the maximum accepted level of testosterone … The former Olympic official who ran the sport of weightlifting for more than 40 years was banned for life for covering up doping cases. Tamás Aján of Hungary was found guilty of charges relating to tampering, fraudulent conduct and complicity in covering-up years of doping cases, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said … French senators demanded that the state recognize responsibility and identify guilty parties behind the chaos outside the national stadium that marred the Champions League final last month in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis. They also questioned why surveillance video of the scene — in which police pepper-sprayed fans and families — was automatically deleted, and why government officials didn't order it handed over to investigators instead. The fiasco drew worldwide attention to heavy-handed French policing and raised questions about how France manages security at big events.